In a push against China’s influence in Africa, European Union recently

concluded a two-day summit with Africa pledging US$ 170 billion aid package

to African countries.

China has made significant inroads into the African

continent, however, with the beginning of the corona virus pandemic, there has

been a significant departure in China’s Africa policy.

Amid the burgeoning

criticism related to the debt trap diplomacy, China has now been investing less in the continent.

At the last Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Meeting that took

place a few months back, President Xi Jinping pledged about US$ 40 billion

worth of investments for Africa, a third less than Beijing’s previous

commitments.

Even with regard to the Chinese loans, there was a significant

drop in the number compared to the previous years. According to the data given by John Hopkins University, Chinese loans amounted to US$ 7.6 billion in 2019 as compared to US$ 29.5 billion in 2016.

Beijing has been nevertheless offering

assistance in the realm of other assistance programme such as the corona virus

vaccines.

Notably, Corona vaccines have also been a sore point in the relations

between EU and Africa because of the bloc’s refusal to waive intellectual

property rights that would have allowed for cheaper production in African

countries.

In a bid to highlight the cooperative, anti-colonial narrative in the China-Africa

relationship, President Xi has underlined Europe’s colonial history with Africa

and in contrast noted that “over the past 65 years, China and Africa had forged

unbreakable fraternity in our struggle against imperialism and colonialism”.

He

also refered to phrases like the “big family of Belt and Road cooperation”.

Europe, alarmed by China’s deepening engagements in Africa, is hoping to

reassert its influence on the continent through massive development

assistance, targeting particularly the telecommunication sector.

The assistance is a part of the Global Gateway Initiative (GGI) that was unveiled

by the EU last year as an alternative to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative

(BRI).

This involves a range of projects such as green energy initiatives,

disaster relief and the improvement of the public health infrastructure.

The

projects also aim to improve digital connectivity and build new transport links.

Telecommunications would also receive a special focus under the initiative and

EU proposes to build a US$ 6.8 billion high-speed satellite communication

network which will also include Africa.

European representatives have also been visiting the continent, for instance,

EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager recently visited Abuja where

she announced a substantial support for Nigeria’s digital economy and

emphasized a “human-centric, democratic governance framework” for

technology.

Incidentally, the Nigerian government had imposed a national ban

on Twitter after the social media platform had deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening a violent crackdown on secessionists only to

revoke its later.

On its part, China has maintained good relationship with African

dictatorships for the past 15 years.

A number of authoritarian governments in

Africa limit or block internet use. While, EU leaders look to project democratic

values, such as freedom of expression and communications together with the

economic aid.

Significantly, according to a report by Foundation for

Investigative Journalism, Nigerian government officials, including the

President’s Chief of Staff visited Beijing to learn more about the Great Firewall,

China’s nationwide cyber-censorship and surveillance – just before the ban was

imposed.

The EU and US are increasingly alarmed by China’s aggressive investment in

the African continent.

For the past two decades, Beijing has used its deep

pockets to fund massive infrastructure projects in the region.

Differentiating

itself from China’s approach on the continent, EU will emphasise sustainability

and transparency in the projects that it plans to pursue in the area.

They have

reiterated that they will not forgo principles such as labour, environmental and

anti-corruption standards in their projects unlike Chinese financing which has

no conditions attached.

As per plans laid out in the GGI, Brussels is also eyeing a secure international

submarine fibre cable connecting the EU with Africa along the Atlantic Ocean

coast.

The new connections will foster the digital sovereignty of the two

continents by diversifying existing links and ensuring the highest infrastructure

and cyber security standards.

This clearly depicts the growing unease of EU

with China’s expansion of digital connectivity with parts of Africa.

On the other

hand, Chinese telecom provider Huawei Technologies is nearing completion of

a cable project linking Asia with Eastern Africa.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, appealed to African leaders

to collaborate on the principles of “mutual respect and shared interests as

equals”.

EU hopes to bring about consensus with the African Union leaders for

a “common future, as closest partners and neighbours”.

This is a clear effort on

the part of the EU to provide the African continent an alternate to Chinese

coercive ‘support regime for African development’ which would involve ethical

investments and challenge China’s deep inroads in the continent.

