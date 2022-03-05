Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to President Muhammadu to rescind his decision on the removal of Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Recall that after signing the amended Electoral Act last Friday, President Buhari suggested to the National Assembly that the part which states “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”, should be deleted because it would disenfranchise some eligible Nigerians.

According to Onuesoke, the President believes that section 84(12), if signed into law, will subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under sections 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Onuesoke in a statement therefore appealed to Buhari to withdraw his objection to the clause stressing that if political office holders or other categories of appointees resign before partaking in electoral activities, it will give a level playing ground for all.

The PDP Chieftain observed that resigning their appointments would prevent unnecessary distractions, side influence and help such appointees focus on their ambitions.

“To me, an appointee should not remain in office and be allowed to use his office to influence his political ambitions or those of his benefactors. This will be undue advantage over other contestants. It’s akin to eating your cake while still having it. Besides, how can an appointee effectively carry out his official duties while campaigning for election at the same time? Section 84 (12) of the Amended Electoral Act Bill should be left intact for future government to “amend” if tested and found to be an infringement on the rights of government officials,” he stated.

Onuesoke explained that the Bill has been passed by the Legislatures and accented to by the Executive and as such it has come to stay.

“A Legislature that passed a Bill does not go back to amend it after it has been signed into Law by the Executive. The Bill is already a Law (An Act). Its place is now in the Gazette,” he stressed.