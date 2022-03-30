.

One of the leading Democrats and the Director-General, World Peace and Unity Organization, International, and the Chairman, National Democratic Liberational Task Force, that pursues all for the masses, Amb. Dr. David Oke Solomon has Congratulated Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, and 2023 Presidential hopeful, over his 70th birthday annual anniversary, describing him as a gift to Nigeria and humanity.

Amb Solomon stated this in a press release through his media Consultant, Mark C. Orgu earlier today, reiterating that Tinubu is a national hero that needs to be celebrated.

“We cannot but accept the fact that Bola Tinubu is a National hero and a Democrat who brought dynamic political development to Nigeria and positioned many to prosper both economically and politically. I wish him many more years ahead”

Dr. Solomon, who was a former DPP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, however, noted that he and his followers are strongly behind the Presidential ambition of Tinubu, stressing that Tinubu is good news for the 2023 presidential election.

“Let me state again, that those who recall history, can attest that Tinubu has distinguished himself from so many politicians. He has paid the ultimate price for democracy since the day of the late head of state , Gen. Sani Abacha and his role in NADECO. Tinubu should not be dismayed by so many voices. He is able”