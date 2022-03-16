Last Saturday, March 12, 2022, the people of Nguru Nweafor Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State gathered at their primary school hall to unanimously elect Dr. Ibeawuchi (Frank) Amagwu as their new traditional ruler.

The new Eze elect, Dr. Amagwu, emerged through a plebiscite conducted by the officials of the Imo State government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Transparently enough, the poll, which was conducted in the presence of relevant security personnel, was well attended, even as it recorded a successfully and peaceful outing by all those present.

Interestingly, the people spoke with one voice to confirm Amagwu as their preferred choice for the stool based on his tested abilities and leadership traits as experienced by them in the community.

It would be recalled that the stool has been vacant since February 2016 when the former Eze, Dr. Oswald Okechukwu Anyanwu, the Otu Obi 1 was kidnapped by yet to be identified persons and has not been released ever since, hence the clamour for a new Eze by the people.

Dr. Ibeawuchi Amagwu was until now the traditional prime-minister (Ishi Nze) and has been acting as the head of Eze’s cabinet since 2016.

Before his election, he was a Director in the Operations Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria and retired in November 2021. He is also an associate professor and faculty Micro and Development Finance of Apollos University, Great Falls, Montana USA.

The new Eze-elect Amagwu who is known as Udoakolam is now to be known as Otu Obi 2.

While the process of his installation ceremony has commenced, it is believed that he would bring his acclaimed expertise, experience in administration, particularly in development finance to bring about progress and development of the community.