Newly elected president, New Era Girls Secondary School Alumnae Association, Mrs. Adenike Bankole, cuts the inaugural cake alongside other members of the old girls association.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Alumnae Association of New Era Girls’ Secondary School in Lagos has launched a new digital library project in their alma mater to promote academic excellence among students.

The old girls association, led by newly-elected president Mrs. Adenike Bankole, announced the kickoff of the project at the inauguration ceremony of the new executives over the weekend at the school premises.

The N5,000,000 project is to actualize the association’s dream of equipping the e-library and ICT studio in the school with hardwares and softwares enough to serve the students.

Bankole told Vanguard that the launch of the e-library was the first assignment of her administration and that she was also looking forward to achieving more feats during the two-year tenure which would end in 2024.

“What prompted me to vie for the post of President was my sincere desire to move my alma mater forward,” said Bankole, who was a student of the 1970-74 set.

“As you can see, we have a gigantic alumnae building which has been locked up for the past one year, and the project we are launching today is to get equipment, to get administrators, to get maintenance officers, and also to get salaries ready for those we are going to employ.

“Our motto here reads, Welcome to New Era Girls Secondary School where girls are moulded into future leaders, and the leaders of tomorrow must be good in technology, that is why we are investing in this to teach them from the grassroots.

“Also, next year this school will be 75years old, and to commemorate that, we will look for corporate bodies to build for us a dinning hall. We are working on that and we hope to succeed.

“Enshrined inside the Alumnae Building in the school compound, the e-library is expected to help the young students become more aware in the digital world and to ultimately prepare them for life after school.”New Era Girls School alumnae president noted.

Speaking also to Vanguard, the newly-elected Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Ajibike Onigbanjo, reiterated that the alumnae body would be securing the services of trained administrators, who would monitor to ensure that the students do not use the internet facilities for negative purposes.

“We all know that when you build a woman, you build a nation. We are empowering our girls to be able to go out of school and compete globally with their peers abroad.

“Sure, we can’t rule out any possible bad side, but we have the Senior and Junior schools principals as well as some administrators we will employ to monitor the students. They can apply penalties against students who misuse the facility,” added Onigbanjo.

She also mentioned that the current school teachers would in no way jeopardize the association’s plans because they were being carried along throughout the various stages of the project.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, members of the old girls association as well as the various academic sets present, made donations to support the course, with the chief launcher, who is also an ex-student of the school, starting off with the sum of N500,000.