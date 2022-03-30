By Christian ABURIME

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has extended a warm congratulatory message to Mr Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary

Governor Soludo in a message through Joe Anatune his media aide, described Mr Allen Onyema as an exceptional businessman and a rare philanthropist who has made giant strides in the Nigerian Aviation industry through dint of hardwork and uncompromising business ethos.

The Governor said Onyema’s rare philanthropic gestures and his unwavering belief in a better and united Nigeria remain commendable and a source of inspiration for other business owners to emulate

As a lawyer and chairman of the Foundation For Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria, (FEHN), Governor Soludo remarked that Onyema’s patriotism and Pan Nigerian disposition also readily makes him a shinning example for others to emulate

As he adds another year to his age, Governor Soludo expresses joy and happiness as he joins millions of Nigerians to wish the celebrant good health and long life in his services to humanity and fatherland

Mr Allen Ikechukwu Onyema who hails from Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was born on March 28, 1964.