A digital marketing expert, Mayowa Adenekan has condemned Chicken Republic for sacking two of their employees who engaged in a viral tiktok video.



The video clip which has gone viral apparently got to the management of Chicken Republic and they weren’t pleased. Hence, the reason for the sack.



Many social media users slammed the restaurant for sacking workers who were only showing that they derive joy in working as security guards at the company.

Your marketing and PR Team has failed you woefully if they were unable to convince you that leveraging on the trend of the security guys dancing was good for marketing



"At, Chicken Republic, we are always happy and cheerful, visit us today to light up ur day" — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) March 4, 2022

In the video of them dancing which was shared on social media, the enthusiastic young men were seen showing their dancing skills on tiktok in several recordings.

Adenekan’s statement got several commendations, with many Nigerians lauding his thought process.

In response, Chicken Republic via a released statement noted that they didn’t sack the young men. It stated that Chicken Republic outsources their security to various security companies, adding that when one of the agencies that employed the young men saw the videos, they felt they didn’t conduct themselves well at their place of duty.