By Ademola Adegbite

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, yesterday, condemned the intimidation of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over alleged harassment of the state’s Accountant-General by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over an alleged N9 billion fraud.

It said the arrest and detention of the state’s AG, Mr. Gafar Bello, was uncalled for, saying his arrest was aimed at distracting Makinde from continuing the good works that he is doing in the state.

Mr. Adeleke Abidemi, who led the students’ body to the EFCC office, warned the agency to leave the governor alone, so as not to incur the wrath of the students.

Abidemi said: “We are here to warn the EFCC. We have been working hand-in-hand with them for a very long time. But, today, we are going totally against them, as this is just a warning. They need to stop the illegal arrest of our people in the South-West because the zone has not done anything bad to them. So, we are here to say enough is enough.

“We want them to leave our Governor alone because he is doing well. He is not corrupt and they should leave him to continue to do what he has embarked upon.”

Also speaking, former president of the National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, Benedict Olalere said: “I always like to stand for nothing but the truth. I don’t compromise and you cannot buy me. I remember that during the Twitter ban by the Federal Government, I was the only one who stood by the Federal Government because of my conviction. I believe Nigeria is a sovereign country, Twitter needs to respect. But now, the Federal Government has goofed. EFCC has goofed and it has spoiled his name and integrity.”