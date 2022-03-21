Court adjourned case to June 8 for ruling in bail application

Alleged killers of the son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah have told a Kaduna High Court that they were not guilty of the offence.

However, the High Court on Monday ordered that the 3 suspected killers of Captain Abdulkarim Na’Allah, a pilot, be remanded in a correctional facility pending ruling in the bail application.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government had charged Bashir Mohammed, Salisu Nasiru and Suleiman Salisu with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

On Monday, Justice Amina Bello gave the order after the prosecution counsel, E.J. Jatau, pleaded that the defendants be remanded.

The matter had been adjourned to June 8 for ruling in the bail application.

Jatau had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug. 29, 2021, on the Umar Gwandu Road Kaduna.

“They robbed Abdulkarim of his valuables including a Samsung phone, an Apple tablet, a Lexus G5-350 2013 model vehicle with Chasis No. JI4CE1BLOD5003878 and stabbed him to death,” he said.

” The offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(b), 1(2)(a) &(b) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms(Special Provision) Act Cap R11LFN 2004 and section 190 of the Kaduna State Pedal Code, 2017.”

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to Nasiru and Salisu, Mr Kimi Abang, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail.

While moving his bail application, Abang said he relied on his written address and the medical report issued by a government medical practitioner, seeking the court’s permission to admit the defendants to bail.

“The defendants will not jump bail, they will provide reliable sureties as would be needed,” he assured.

