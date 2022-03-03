Moses Okoh, 22, a student of University of Jos, standing trial in a High Court in Jos for allegedly killing his 20-year old girlfriend, Jennifer Anthony, sang in court as witnesses testified against him.

The police accused Okoh of committing the offence on Dec. 31, 2021, when he allegedly killed Anthony and removed her eyes and other human parts.

During trial, a witness, Mr Akubo Lazarus of Busa Buji, Jos, a receptionist at the Domus Pacis Hotel, Jos, told the court that he received the accused person as a guest in the hotel on Dec. 31, 2021 and lodged him in room 302.

“The defendant who registered in as Moses Oche came to our hotel at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, he came alone but the late Jennifer joined him a few hours later and he hurriedly came downstairs and picked her to the room.

“I closed for the day and went home and returned on Jan. 1 for my morning shift, the accused at about noon came to me to check out and I left him at the reception to check the room for any damages.

“On getting to the room I met a lifeless body of a female on the floor in a pool of her own blood, I raised an alarm but he had already absconded from the premises,” he said.

Another witness, Mrs Elizabeth Dung, a kitchen attendant at the Domus Pacis Hotel, told the court that she served the defendant two plates of food and cutlery set on the said date of the murder.

“I was in the kitchen when the defendant came to me and asked for two plates of food, I took the food to him with two spoons and two forks.

“I know all the cutlery in the kitchen having worked there for a long time, the fork shown to me in the court now is the same one I served him that day.

“I recognise the accused person as the same person I served food on Dec. 31 and the fork is the same one I served him but it was not bent and it did not have blood stains when I served him,” she said.

The judge, Justice S.P Gang, after listening to the witnesses and counsels to both parties adjourned the matter to March 4, for continuation of hearing.(NAN)