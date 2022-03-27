WARRI—Management of Hascef-Gee Nigeria Ltd., the Consultant handling Companies and Commercial Vehicles revenue on behalf of 25 Local Government areas in Delta state, has urged the public to contact their authorized agents assigned to the various council headquarters to get their yearly unified permit,

Speaking against the backdrip of recent extortion allegation raised by some commercial mini bus drivers in Warri, the Chief Consultant to the revenue firm, Mr. Kenneth George, noted that the advice had become necessary in order to avoid any form of scam or third party extortions that tends to inflict high tax burden on people.

He noted that the unified Local Government permit cost only N8,000 per annum as against N15,000 to N25,000, allegedly claimed by the mini commercial bus drivers in Warri, adding that it was obvious the bogus amount were inflated by the various unit association Excos who took advantage of their intermediary role to extort members.

According to him, “We are not unmindful of some of the sharp practices that most of these various units, Association members have complained about, especially regarding the huge cost they were being levied as a result of third party involvement.

“It was based on this unpleasant development that tends to bring disaffection between us and our target customers that we took it upon ourselves to establish offices in the 25 local government areas in the state in order to make it easier for people to access our approved agents easily.

“We want to passionately appeal to all our customers that fell within the category of Companies and Commercial Vehicles operators in the state to visit our authorize agents in all our designated offices within the 25 Local Government areas.”