By Haruna Aliyu

Deputy Governor of Kebbi state, Samaila Yombe, has described the rumour making the rounds that he led troops to duel with bandits as baseless, unfounded, advising peddlers to desist forthwith.

Samaila Yombe also distanced himself from any involvement or leading role during bandit’s attack that killed at least 15 soldiers and his orderly Idris Umar Libata.

Denying involvement, Yombe said, he was sent on a confidence restoration mission by his boss Governor Bagudu who visited the internally displaced persons IDPs camps to facilitate their return.

He said they coincidentally met with troops who were on their routine patrol, when they got to Kanya.

His words: “I was even happy and felt secured that we were going to the same direction but unfortunately bandits lunched attack that caught us between. I mean myself and my escorts as a result of gun duel those soldiers were killed and my orderly too, but all the same the soldiers saved the day”

Yombe who described the rumours making the rounds that he led the troops as baseless, unfounded and absurd warned peddlers to watch their tongues.

“As deputy governor and civilian, I am not entitled to military escorts. I have my escort and one was killed among them. I am a retired army personnel, I know the rules. I couldn’t do that. Why should I reduce the army manpower when is direly needed at this material time. I never led soldiers and I will never do that”, he said.

On his rumoured resignation he said he is even more determined and strong to continue with the assignment giving to him by governor Bagudu.

He confirmed that normalcy has returned to the areas as massive military personnel have been deployed. He urged soldiers to show no mercy to bandits.