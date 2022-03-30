 All set for maiden Delta Music, Comedy Fashion Expo in Asaba — Commissioner

By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor, has said that the government is fully prepared for the upcoming Delta Music, Comedy and Fashion Expo, scheduled to hold on April 15th at the Dome Event Centre Asaba.

Speaking with pressmen in the state, Ejiofor said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is always open to developmental initiatives that will benefit the well-being of the state and its citizens.

The state government is open to partnerships for initiatives like this, especially in the creative industry.

“Participating celebrities will be taken on a tour around the film village and other government initiatives that are targeted at developing the entertainment industry in the state,” he added.

Appreciating the Delta State government, one of the organising partners of the event, Ediri Obada thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his massive investment in the state entertainment and fashion industry.

He also added that the Delta music, Comedy and Fashion and Expo will be attracting over 2,000 live audiences, including top government functionaries and celebrities like I go Dye, Harrysong, Destalker, Frank D Don, Comic Czar, Baba D, Dave Ogbeni, Rex, Anita Odiakose and many more.

Vanguard News