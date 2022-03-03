By Ebunoluwa Sessou

All On, a green energy hub has concluded plans to open the 2022 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge as a successful enterprise would be given US$100,000 each to finance his or her green energy business.

The challenge is in collaboration with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), and Rockefeller Foundation, anchor partner of the recently launched Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, is also providing support to the All On Hub for the program.

In a statement, CEO, All On, Wiebe Boer said, that the companies have been encouraged that the challenge is able to fund another cohort of strong winners in spite of a continued challenging COVID environment, adding that, eight of the 13 winning enterprises in 2021 include women in leadership roles, and hopeful that the number will increase this year.”

“The annual challenge is a multi-year partnership that identifies and helps scale innovative off-grid solutions to “power up” unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria. The Challenge is delivered through a five-year partnership between USADF, a founding member of the U.S.-led Power Africa Initiative and an independent U.S. Government agency established by Congress to support and invest in African-owned and led enterprises, and All On, a Nigerian impact investing company seeded by Shell that invests in off-grid energy solution providers in Nigeria.

“Entering the final year of the recently expanded five-year partnership, the parties will jointly provide funding to 100 percent African-owned and operated small and medium enterprises that improve energy access through off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and gas technologies.

“The Challenge has awarded funds to 37 companies to date, totaling US$3.7 million in blended finance. Since inception, the Challenge has impacted an estimated 16,000 people, including 4,000 smallholder farmers, through clean energy.