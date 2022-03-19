The maiden edition of The Humour Awards (THA) held on the 14th November, 2021 at the Balmoral hall, Federal Palace Hotel Lagos with the blazing media personality Denrele Edun and TV Star Mizvick as hosts of the event.

It was a fusion of Comedy and Musical performances from Mr. Paul, The Shortcut Family, ionic rapper Vector and a distinct live performance from Humble Smith. Among other dignitaries who were present were Oba Ayan Gburen of Ikorodu, the media mogul Ayo Animashaun, Hon. Shina peller who presented the Hall of fame award and the business mogul Francis Ogboro who presented the posthumous award.

AY Makun had a major night with two awards to himself, THA African Recognition Award and THA Fans Favourite; followed by Destalker who won the stand up comedian of the year with an all paid expense landed property from Boundless Services, and Nasboi on the revelation year category with a token of one million Naira from Minimie Nigeria.

The pacesetters of the Nigerian comedy industry, both living and dead were all recognized in different honorary award categories. Starting with the grandfather of Nigerian comedy Chief Chika Okpala popularly known as Zebrudaya alias 4:30 who received the Hall of fame award, alongside the history making producer Opa Williams, Father of modern comedy Alibaba, and the Indisputable actor and comedian Okey Bakassi. Juluis Agwu was honored with the special recognition award, and Amb. I go dye with the humanitarian award for his immense input to the development of the society.

Check below for a full list of this year’s winners.

REVELATION OF THE YEAR

Nasboi

STANDUP COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR

Destalker

BEST MALE ONLINE SKITMAKER

Nasty Blaq

BEST FEMALE ONLINE SKITMAKER

Tomama

THE HUMOUR AWARDS FANS FAVORITE

AY Makun

SITCOM OF THE YEAR

My Flatmates

BEST MUSIC COMEDIAN

Kenny Blaq

HUMOUR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Sen. Dino Melaye

MOST CREATIVE STANDUP COMEDY SHOW

Bovi Man on fire (2019)

BEST CARTOON ILLUSTRATOR

Mike Asukwo

BEST COMEDY KID

Sabi Boy

BEST COMEDY ANIMATION

House of Ajebo

BEST COMEDY CLUB

Angel D Laff – phcomedyclub

BEST COMIC ACTOR

Odunlade Adekola for Saamu Alajo

Posthumous Awards

Sam Loco Efe

Sound Sultan

African Recognition Award

AY Makun

Special Recognition Award

Julius Agwu

Osita Iheme

Gbenga Adeyinka

Hall Of Fame Awards

Chika Okpala

Opa Williams

Alibaba

Okey Bakassi

Humanitarian Comedian Awards

Amb. Francis Agoda I go dye

Brand Recognition Award

Minimie Nigeria

Hip TV

Peak Milk

Maltina