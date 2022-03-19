The maiden edition of The Humour Awards (THA) held on the 14th November, 2021 at the Balmoral hall, Federal Palace Hotel Lagos with the blazing media personality Denrele Edun and TV Star Mizvick as hosts of the event.
It was a fusion of Comedy and Musical performances from Mr. Paul, The Shortcut Family, ionic rapper Vector and a distinct live performance from Humble Smith. Among other dignitaries who were present were Oba Ayan Gburen of Ikorodu, the media mogul Ayo Animashaun, Hon. Shina peller who presented the Hall of fame award and the business mogul Francis Ogboro who presented the posthumous award.
AY Makun had a major night with two awards to himself, THA African Recognition Award and THA Fans Favourite; followed by Destalker who won the stand up comedian of the year with an all paid expense landed property from Boundless Services, and Nasboi on the revelation year category with a token of one million Naira from Minimie Nigeria.
The pacesetters of the Nigerian comedy industry, both living and dead were all recognized in different honorary award categories. Starting with the grandfather of Nigerian comedy Chief Chika Okpala popularly known as Zebrudaya alias 4:30 who received the Hall of fame award, alongside the history making producer Opa Williams, Father of modern comedy Alibaba, and the Indisputable actor and comedian Okey Bakassi. Juluis Agwu was honored with the special recognition award, and Amb. I go dye with the humanitarian award for his immense input to the development of the society.
Check below for a full list of this year’s winners.
REVELATION OF THE YEAR
Nasboi
STANDUP COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR
Destalker
BEST MALE ONLINE SKITMAKER
Nasty Blaq
BEST FEMALE ONLINE SKITMAKER
Tomama
THE HUMOUR AWARDS FANS FAVORITE
AY Makun
SITCOM OF THE YEAR
My Flatmates
BEST MUSIC COMEDIAN
Kenny Blaq
HUMOUR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Sen. Dino Melaye
MOST CREATIVE STANDUP COMEDY SHOW
Bovi Man on fire (2019)
BEST CARTOON ILLUSTRATOR
Mike Asukwo
BEST COMEDY KID
Sabi Boy
BEST COMEDY ANIMATION
House of Ajebo
BEST COMEDY CLUB
Angel D Laff – phcomedyclub
BEST COMIC ACTOR
Odunlade Adekola for Saamu Alajo
Posthumous Awards
Sam Loco Efe
Sound Sultan
African Recognition Award
AY Makun
Special Recognition Award
Julius Agwu
Osita Iheme
Gbenga Adeyinka
Hall Of Fame Awards
Chika Okpala
Opa Williams
Alibaba
Okey Bakassi
Humanitarian Comedian Awards
Amb. Francis Agoda I go dye
Brand Recognition Award
Minimie Nigeria
Hip TV
Peak Milk
Maltina