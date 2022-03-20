Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has emerged as Brand Ambassador for Checkers Custard. The unveiling and signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, 16th of March, 2020, at the Presidential Suite Hall, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano.

In the words of Ali Nuhu, the Brand Ambassador , “Checkers Custard has been a favorite of my family ever since its introduction into the market”.

The Managing Director of Checkers Africa Limited, Karan Checker, stressed that the interest and choice of Ali Nuhu was due to his amiable character, top notch talent and humility.

He also thanked the star actor for being agreeable to a cordial relationship with the trusted brand.

He elucidated on the importance of the nutritional benefits of the custard clearly singling out the Milk 3-in-1 variant (the milk custard) which is fortified with vitamins A and D, contains calcium and protein, all essential components for “good diet” and proper bodily functions.