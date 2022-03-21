Do you feel like you are sleepwalking through your life and wish you could travel a new path? To discover ways to change the direction of your life, we reached out to advantageous entrepreneur Alex L.J., who has created opportunities where others saw obstacles. During the height of the pandemic, Alex L.J. motivated himself to build a business that provided government agencies with essential supplies of Covid testing kits, gloves, and masks. Here, Alex L.J. shares three crucial steps to regain control and turn your life around.

Alter your mindset

Your mindset is the steering wheel that determines the direction of your life, and according to Alex L.J., it is an essential tool. He says, “We often believe our life has hit a wall because of the mindset we are using to view our situation. Changing this mindset can be transformative. By adopting the growth mindset — which views every setback as a lesson — you discover that the power to turn your life around lay within your hands all along.”

Find a mentor

Industry leaders pave roads to success that you can travel to reach the top of that industry. Alex L.J. believes finding a mentor within your field of work to guide you is an essential step to turning your life around. He explains, “Every industry is built around a crucial network. When you reach out to those at the top of this network, you can discover ways to find true and lasting success within it.”

Discover your selling point

In business terms, what makes you stand out is known as your USP (unique selling point). Alex L.J. shares that once you have discovered your USP, you can transform both your life and your success. “As much as it pays to study the success of others and learn from them, it is just as crucial to study yourself and learn what you can offer your industry that no one else can.”

The direction of our lives can feel out of our control, as though we were swept up by a current that left us somewhere that we never wanted to be. But, Alex L.J. believes each of us has the power to regain control and turn our lives around.