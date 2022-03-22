Following the remarkable success of its inaugural global conference, 10X Thrive has announced a global conversation in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Month.



The first in a series of soon-to-be regular niche conversations designed to equip audiences with practical strategies for thriving in life, career, and business, the event will bring together women who are career professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Africa, Europe, America, Asia and Australia for a conversation around the International Women’s Day, 2022 theme: #BreakTheBias.

The 90-minute online event will hold at 5pm GMT on March 24, 2022.

The event is a call-to-action tagged: #BreakTheBias: Empowered to Thrive.

Alaina Percival, CEO and co-founder of the renowned Women Who Code will join the global event as keynote speaker inconservation with Sarah Glova (PhD), founder of award-winning American digital media firm, Reify. The respected tech leader will share practical success insights from her experience of connecting with women from over 134 countries.

This session will be followed by a fireside chat featuring Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Maya Horgan Famodu – founder of the $10 Million venture fund Ingressive capital; Dr. Palesa Mahloele Munzara – South Africa-based Marketing and Diversity Consultant; and Lyndenise Berdecía – founder and chief educator of Florida based Berdhaus, all lending their voices to issues on business, career, ambition, finances, diversity and more.

“For us at 10X Thrive, we’re driven by the innate desire to help people flourish and grow at work, at home, and at winning in all they do,” said Rachel Onamusi, co-founder of 10X Thrive. “We’re excited to see participants develop clarity of vision and purpose, learn timeless principles for boosting personal effectiveness and leadership skills, whilst fostering valuable connections among like-minded people”.

The conversation will leverage the now-famous 10X Thrive format of structured conversations broken into short interactive sessions, comprising a keynote conversation, a fireside chat, and a purposeful networking suite.

“Our recently concluded 2-day global 10X Thrive Conference, themed Action to Thrive, was met with so much positive feedback which we are still receiving,” said Omawumi Ogbe, co-founder of 10X Thrive. “The keynote discussions, fireside chats, and strategy sessions dominated social media conversations in Nigeria, the UK, and other countries, trending top of the charts, with impressions of over 39 million, reaching over 8 million people in 48 hours and we want to keep that momentum going in an impactful way” she added.