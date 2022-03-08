Mr. Essien Ndueso

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso has said that the zoning of Governorship in State has brought about peace and stability.

Ndueso, on an ABN Television current affairs programme, ‘The Middle Page’ programme yesterday stated these while giving perspectives on the issue of zoning in a democratic society like Nigeria.

He maintained that contrary to arguments that micro zoning should be used to decide the forthcoming Governorship elections, micro-zoning only comes into play in positions like the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly contests.

He said it is only a Senatorial aspirant who should be relying on Micro zoning arrangements among the federal constituencies of the senatorial district.

“A person seeking for a senate ticket can discourse rotation of power among the federal constituencies, while a person seeking a position in the House of Representatives is expected to rely on the zoning arrangement among the local government areas of the federal constituency, and a House of Assembly aspirant, keys into the zoning formula between zones in the local area.”

Ndueso also stated that the agitations that the governorship seat should be given to Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency rather than Etinan on the basis that a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akpan Isemin hails from Etinan, should be disregarded as that tenure was cut short prematurely by General Sani Abacha’s coup of 1993.

Responding to the host, Amazing Ekedebe’s question on whether zoning does not negate performance, Mr. Essien described zoning as an arrangement in which “every unit that makes up a society is afforded the equal opportunity of aspiring to occupy positions of leadership”.

In his opinion, the units in the society are not equal and as such, a gentleman arrangement where different units are allotted preferences to political powers. With this arrangement, people from minority groups can aspire and emerge in leadership positions in the country.

Ndueso, went on to explain that the concept of zoning works in a country like Nigeria where some ethnic groups have a larger population than others.

Those in the majority ethnic groups would have always won the elections, marginalising contenders from smaller ethnic groups or geographical zone.

In disputing the claim that zoning promotes mediocrity, Ndueso recalled the popular belief during the 2015 elections that there was no capable hand in Eket Senatorial District which the zoning favoured at the time, but Governor Emmanuel emerged and showed that he had the potential and capabilities of governing and developing Akwa Ibom State.

The Governor’s aide also stated that zoning is only applicable to political parties and that these parties have to present their best candidates for the elections, otherwise the opposition party would win the elections if their candidate is stronger making the process practical and effective.

While speaking on Governor Udom’s preference for a particular candidate out of the other aspirants, he said the governor did not choose a candidate based on popularity or to score cheap points in the polity, and expressed satisfaction that he chose someone competent, experienced and with the capacity to govern the state.

He went on to say that zoning does not disenfranchise the voters because even if a candidate is chosen by a political party, they would have to still carry out consultations, campaigns to sell their ideas and plan to the people, and the elections will still be held for the people to make their choice.

Ndueso ended on the note that zoning has become a tradition among the people of Akwa Ibom but urged everyone to view a political position as an opportunity to serve the people rather than a reward to amass personal fortunes.