By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Akwa Ibom State wing have suspended their industrial strike declared against State government over unpaid entitlement.

This is contained in a statement entitled “Suspension of Strike”,dated March 18, 2022, and signed by the State Chairman, Senior State Secretary of NUT, Comrade Edet Emenyi and Comrade Victor Amirize respectively.

According to the statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo, the union noted that the suspension of the strike which was declared Tuesday March, 15, 2022 midnight was sequel to agreement reached between state government and leadership of the union on Thursday.

The leadership of the Union, therefore directed that all teachers to resume normal academic activities from Monday, March 21, 2022.

The statement reads, “The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Akwa Ibom State wing hereby suspend its industrial action earlier declared against the Akwa Ibom State government from midnight of Tuesday 15th March, 2022.

“This is sequel to negotiation between the government team led by His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel and the leadership of the NUT led by Comrade Edet Emenyi on the 17th day of March 2022.

“These understanding were arrived: The immediate commencement of payments of leave grant for 2017 and 2018, immediate commencement of payments of one month minimum wage arrears to primary Schools teachers”

The Union noted that both parties also agreed on the appointment of a Committee comprising of NUT , NLC, and government representatives to dialogue on the template for instalmental payment of 2019, 2020, and 2021 leave grants to primary Schools teachers.

Others include payment of promotion arrears for 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 to primary Schools teachers, immediate commencement of 2019, 2020, 2021 promotion exercise to teachers and payment of 7.5percent contributory pension refunds to teachers as soon as records are reconciled and other issues listed in the strike bulletin.

“The NUT, Akwa Ibom state wing appreciate our teachers, parents and students for showing understanding throughout the period of the strike. We pray that government will keep their side of any agreement reached to avoid any other disruption of the school system.

“Teachers in Primary and Secondary Schools in Akwa Ibom State are hereby directed to resume normal academic activities from Monday 21st March 2022” the statement added.