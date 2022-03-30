…Parade, abductor, fake female Constable

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Anti-child theft section, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Akwa Ibom State Police command have rescued a 4year-old-girl, Aisha Rayanu who was abducted from her School by one Ms. Favour Nwachukwu.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon who made this known yesterday at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan-Abia while parading the suspected child abductor, noted that little Aisha was rescued on March, 17, 2022.

MacDon noted that Favour Nwachukwu (20) had stormed Methodist Township Primary school, located at No 34 Chubb road ,Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state, on January 18, 2022, and abducted little Aisha.

He added that Nwachukwu after abducting her victim, took her to a camp at Esighi in

Akpabuyo local government area in Cross River State, where her boyfriend, an ex-militant, lives as a replacement for her own daughter also allegedly stolen.

He noted that until the victim was rescued, her name was changed to Mirabel by her abductors, adding that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

MacDon said: “On January, 18, 2022 at about 5pm one Shuiabu Rayanu of No. 1 Sani Ogun road, Ikot Ekpene LGA reported that on the same date, she took her children to Methodist Township Primary school, at No 34 Chubb road, Ikot Ekpene and that at the close of school she went to pick them but could not find her 4-year- old daughter, Aisha Rayanu.

“On enquiry, she found that an unknown person has gone to the school and took her away to an unknown destination.

” On receipt of the case, detectives of Anti Child Theft unit, SCIID, Uyo, tactically and painstakingly traced and arrested one Favour Nwachukwu, Prince of Ikot Effiom Estate, in Akpabuyu LGA of Cross River State.

“She confessed to the alleged crime that she went to the said school and and abducted the girl and took her to her boy friend,an ex-militant,in a camp located at Essighi, Akpabuyu local government area in Cross River State in replacement for her own child that was stolen.

“Little Aisha whose name was changed to Mirabel, had been with the said ex-militant till her rescue on 17th March, 2022 by detectives from the Anti Child Theft section. She has since been reunited with the family”

The PPRO who lauded the operatives of the command for their intervention that led to the rescue of the little girl, also paraded a fake female police Constable, identified as Ms Caroline Udeme.

He disclosed that the fake female Constable who was arrested with Police uniform and Identity card had defrauded one Loveth two women at Itam market, in Itu LGA.

“On 15/3/2022, at about 1816hrs one Miss Caroline Udeme of Idoro road, Uyo 24-years old, was arrested in police Constable uniform along with a police identity card, suspect has defrauded one Loveth Ifechineke and Joy Joseph all of Itam market of cash and items worth over N500,000.

“All the suspects will have their day in court as soon as investigation is completed” MacDon said.