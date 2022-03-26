*Reassures of transparent primary

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has advised gubernatorial aspirants in the state and their supporters to shun politics of bitterness and violence during their consultations.

The State Chairman of PDP, elder Aniekan Akpan gave the advice on Thursday at the party Secretariat Uyo, when one of the gubernatorial aspirants, Ide Owoidiong consulted the Executive Council of the party to formally declare his intention to run for the governorship position in 2023.

Akpan reiterated his promise that the PDP would provide a a level playing field for all aspirants during the gubernatorial primary to elect its flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

He commended the aspirant and his team for the consultative visit, and prayed God to guide them as they go about the consultations.

His words, “We welcome and commend you for coming to consult the party. Your consultation is a unique one because of all the aspirants that have come here on consultation, this is the first time we are having the entire structure of the party present.

“And we have repeatedly said that as a party, we will be transparent, we will provide a level playing field for all the aspirants during the primary to elect a candidate for the party.

“We appeal to all our aspirants, our brothers and sisters that there is need for you to be peaceful, and decent as you go about with your electioneering consultations.

Addressing the party earlier, the governorship aspirant, and former staff of ExxonMobil, Obong Ide Owodiong, explained that he was in the race because he has the wealth of experience and capacity needed to take the State to a greater height.

He appreciated the party executives for honouring his visit, describing the presence of the entire party structure as divine.

He assured that if elected as the next governor of the state, one of the key things he would bring to the table is separation of powers, stressing, “Separation of Powers allows for transparency and accountability in governance”