By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ONE week after Samuel Effiong Archibong stabbed James Elijah Adoke, an SS2 student of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, C.C.S.S, Aka Offot, in Uyo Local Government Area of state, he was still at large, the Police have revealed.

Archibong, an SS3 student, had on Thursday, March 10, 2022, stabbed Adoke to death with a knife within the school premises, which led to the indefinite closure of the school.

The incident reportedly was a result of lingering cult-related rivalry between the SS2 and SS3 students.

Responding to a question on if any arrest had been made in connection with the killing, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, assured that the command has put strategies in place to apprehend and bring Archibong to book soon.

MacDon who spoke weekend in Uyo said, “No arrest has been made yet but we are on course in our bid to ensure that we get the culprit arrested and bring him to book.

“And we are not going to discuss or disclose our strategy to bringing that particular perpetrator of such a dastardly act and the other persons that have committed any form of heinous crime in the state.

The PPRO dismissed speculation in some quarters that the police had arrested Archibong’s parent’s immediately after the incident, stressing that the Command have no evidence that the parents were accessory before-the-fact, or has assisted him to escape after he committed the crime.

Meanwhile, there was still no idea how long the state government intends to keep the school shutdown as a result of the ugly incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria