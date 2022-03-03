By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Amazing Grace Project, the Campaign organisation of Mr. Onofiok Luke, one of the leading governorship aspirant’s in Akwa Ibom State, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is set to unveil his manifesto soon.

The Campaign Organisation made this known in a statement issued through the director of communication, Uduak Ikafia, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo

The statement reads; “In the next few days, the Amazing Grace Project, which is the Campaign Organisation of Rt Hon. Onofiok Luke, will unveil details of his formal declaration and a manifesto which will outline the terms of his social contract with Akwa Ibom people.

“The Amazing Grace project is the God-inspired and people-driven campaign Organisation galvanising Akwa Ibom towards the actualisation of Hon. Luke’s vision for Inclusive Governance clearly articulated in our campaign theme: Building Together, Growing Together.

“Onofiok Luke has always believed in a concerted effort towards building a progressive state. It has always been his thought and idea that our people should be actively part of our building process, and that they should grow together in prosperity rather than just watch a few grow.

“Our Project was therefore established on the firm belief that Akwa Ibom can only succeed through the collective contributions of the people, and the success story will only be complete when the people fully partake in the reward”

The statement stressed that Luke who is currently the chairman House of Representatives Committee on judiciary was on a mission to provide a leadership that would involve the people in the building process, and also prioritize the collective growth of every Akwa Ibom person.

It added that Luke believes that tdistrust between the political elite and the masses though could not be automatically undone, people-oriented leaders could reinforce the noble foundation laid by state’s past leaders and founding fathers, to rebuild the broken walls of the people’s collective dreams of the future.

“In the last two years of Luke’s consultations with stakeholders, elders, religious leaders, traditional leaders, youths and women, the people have shared their challenges. Through those interactions, everyone agreed that those challenges are surmountable.

“As we push towards our GOAL in 2023, we are assured that Akwa Ibom people will reiterate their stand on demanding a leadership that is characterised by experience, youthfulness, acceptability, accessibility, and accountability.

“Onofiok Luke is therefore committed to giving a leadership consciously aimed at building our people and their capacity to match with the economic and infrastructural growth of our state.

“After many years of dreaming and preparing, we are now at the turning point in history. Therefore, the Amazing Grace Project is a clarion call on Akwa Ibom people to come, let’s build together and grow together.”