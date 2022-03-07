By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE first Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel has strongly condemned the rejection of all women-related Bills by members of the National Assembly.

Mrs Emmanuel spoke on Sunday at the Apostolic Church Ikot Abia Edem community in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area during a Church service to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration.

She frowned at the action of the Federal Lawmakers who voted against the Gender Bill and vowed that women would not relent in fighting until the gender bill was signed into law,

She charged women to continue to unite and speak with one voice for leadership of inclusion in the country, and called on the Government to see the need to promote more women participation in the country’s politics.

“We are going to join our voices together and speak in one voice that women should be given a chance. We have all that it takes to be in the position of authority.

“Our Governor and so many other Governors have done that. We wanted the bill to be signed into law so that generations upon generations would not tamper with that, but, shockingly the national assembly decided not to consent to the bill.

“We shall fight for it. The whole world has come to the knowledge that women cannot be toyed with and Nigeria cannot be exempted

“We are going to pray unto God for Him to touch the heart of those legislators that voted against the bill and I have confidence that they will finally be agree to do it”, Mrs Emmanuel said.

Earlier in her opening remarks at the event, the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare Dr. Ini Adiakpan commended Dr. Martha Emmanuel for always celebrating the women in the state, and for her quality leadership.