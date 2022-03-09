Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a resolution authorising Governor Udom Emmanuel to raise N150 billion from the money market to fund the completion of all ongoing projects in the state.

Emmanuel in a letter read by Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, during Monday’s plenary, explained that the state government would raise the financial instrument either through promissory note discounting or direct credit substitute.

He said one advantage of the financial instrument was that it would not require Irrevocable Standing Payment Order, ISPO, or any guarantee, therefore, no monthly deduction would be made from the federal allocations to the state.

He explained that the fund would be applied to complete projects such as the airport terminal building, taxi-way and drainage at the airport, part payment to Julius Berger for some other projects inherited from the previous administration, including the International Stadium complex, among others.

Leading the debate, the Leader of the House, Udo Kieran-Akpan, said his support for the governor’s request stems from the fact that the instrument the governor wants to raise was not a loan and also doesn’t require deductions from the allocations to the state. Akpan, however, advised the House Committees to make sure that the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, were properly oversighted to ensure that the fund was effectively utilized to complete the affected projects, and not diverted for another purposes.

Akpan said: “Having looked at what he wants to do with the money, I believe that it is something that is good for Akwa Ibom people.

