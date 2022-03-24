By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the six persons nominated by Governor Udom Emmanuel for appointment as Commissioners.

They are Captain Iniobong Edward Ekong(rtd), Mr. Offiong Samuel Offot, Mr. Aniefiok Isaac Nkom, Bassey B. Okon, Bob Almond Emem and Engr. Camillus Essien Umoh.

The House had during Monday plenary, received the names of the six Commissioner-nominees that would soon be appointed into the State Executive Council, through

a letter sent to it from the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

The governor’s letter which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, and then referred to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions and directed it to report back to the House within 24 hours.

At yesterday plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Victor Ekwere while presenting the committee’s report noted that the nominees were interviewed on a wide range of issues, based on their areas of specialization

Ekwere who noted that the nominees were cleared after screening of their credentials and other relevant documents, assured that they met all constitutional requirements for appointment as Commissioners, as outlined in Section 192 (4) and 106 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

He commended the Governor for selecting men and women of proven integrity for appointment into the State Executive Council and urged the nominees to give in their best when sworn-in.

After considering the recommendations of the report of the Committee, the House confirmed the nominees, and it was adopted by the Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey as the resolution of the House.

The House directed the Clerk, Mrs Mandu Umoren, to communicate the resolution of the House to the Governor for further action.

The House adjourned plenary till Thursday, April 28, 2022.