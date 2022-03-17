By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke on Wednesday formally declared his intention to vie for the position of governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Luke who is currently representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency, and Chairman House of Representatives committee on Judiciary also at the declaration ceremony presented his manifesto to Akwa Ibom people, at the Ibom Hall Grounds.

Addressing the people, Luke said the

9-point manifesto anchor on Food Sufficiency & Agricultural Development, Education, Healthcare, Technology Development, Entrepreneurial & Industrial development, Tourism, Sports & Entertainment; Youth, Women & Social Inclusion, Security, Environment & Infrastructure and Good Governance & administration.

He stressed that he is seeking to lead the State in the capacity of the Governor with the clear intention of providing sound, and purposeful leadership devoid of arrogance and show of power.

His words, “Fellow Akwa Ibomites, residents, friends and well-wishers, I invited you to this sacred ground to formally inform you that I will be participating in the 2023 general election , vying for the position of the Governor of our beloved state.

“Today I unveil my social contract with you titled ‘Building together, Growing together. I want to assure you that I am fully prepared for the task of serving you and building the Akwa Ibom of our dreams, and I intend to hit the ground running when given the opportunity.

“I hope to win with your support through the amazing grace of God. With the capacity and genuine intentions that I have, I want to offer Akwa Ibomites leadership and governance, and not politics. I represent the bridge between the past, present and future.

“I represent the young and the old, the analogue and the digital generation, the rich and the poor, the haves and the have-nots. This gives me a unique perspective on issues that cut across the various strata of our society”

The gubernatorial aspirant who said he was aware some people feel that he is too young to run, and has also spent many years in the public service, however noted that he had never been found wanting in character, competence and delivery in the different offices he has so far occupied.

He promised that he would use his wealth of experience as a public sector administrator, Lawyer, and advocate of good governance to serve and bring government closer and to reposition the State for greater prosperity, if elected the next governor.

On Agriculture, the homegrown politician said apart from making sizable investments in the sector, he would provide the much-needed infrastructure, and funds to boost production, provide jobs and improve food security.

“We propose an all-inclusive government, where development across the state will be simultaneous and impactful, and where resources will be distributed equally and fairly”, Luke added.

He pledged that he would consolidate on the gains of past and present governors whose developmental contributions with transformative projects and progressive policies such as the free and compulsory education program, initiated by Godswill Akpabio’s administration, and sustained by the Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

“Our state’s Aviation development is another example in this regard. The Victor Attah International Airport was initiated by Obong Victor Attah, built by Obong Godswill Akpabio whose administration landed the first plane and commenced commercial activities. Governor Udom has since continued with this vison leading to bedding of an airline- Ibom Air

“This is evidence of the synergy and continuity in policy implementation that has existed in our state. That is why, we intend to continue building upon the achievements of previous and present administrations, add our own initiatives, all aimed at positioning us for a broad-based prosperity.

“As the State prepares to elect a new administration, the amazing grace Project is pleased to offer this outline of policies that will distinguish it as a credible alternative to the others vying for the position”

He however appealed to all youth groups in the state stand with him to build the state, adding, “I know what it means to be given an opportunity at the leadership table. I am your best choice and will be a trustee of honour regarding our collective patrimony.

“I invite and urge you therefore to make the Amazing Grace Project your preferred choice for the Governorship of our dear State come 2023. I know what it means to be given an opportunity at the leadership table”

The event which was organized by ‘Amazing Grace Project’, also featured the cutting of Luke’s 44th Birthday Cake, and prayers offered for Gods forgiveness, continued protection and success.