By Chioma Onuegbu

A Governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong has refuted insinuation in some quarters that he is fronting for another governorship aspirant in the 2023 race.

Owodiong who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo on his gubernatorial aspiration stressed that it was his decision to join the gubernatorial race because he has no doubt in his capability to lead the state.

He disclosed that he has already procured his nomination form, which demonstrates his readiness and preparedness to run the race to the end.

His words: ” I am not fronting for anybody. I have heard all those things. But I am an independent person,. Nobody gave me money to go and buy my nomination form, it is my money, I worked for it. Youths did not contribute or give me money to buy my form.

“Itt is the decision of wife and I, my entire family. I carry this on my shoulder win, or lose. So if you have any doubt at all, please manage that doubt, I am running this race to the end.

I have no doubt at all in my ability and capacity to lead the state this time.

“And I will bring a lot competence and experience to the table. I am offering myself with all sense of humility is, and responsibility and asking Akwa Ibom people to support my aspiration to ensure that we make it a reality”.

Asked whether he would dump the PDP if he failed to secure its ticket, the former staff of ExxonMobil, responded that he didn’t dump the party when he could not secure the ticket for the Uyo Senatorial seat in 2018..

“I didn’t secure the Uyo senate ticket in 2018, and I didn’t dump the party. In every situation you have to evaluate it and see what are the chances. So I won’t give a categorical answer to that for now. But I am sure that there are reasons why I would not dump the party” Owodiong said.

On whether he saw governor Udom Emmanuel’s anointing of his preferred successor as authoritarian, Owodiong regretted that the governor’s action generated agitations because of the way it was managed, saying that the party would have managed the succession plan.

” I’m not saying the governor does not have the right to have a successor, but the way it is managed. Example could be drawn from the last American election. Obama did not endorse Biden until it was very clear that he was coasting to victory. There is a way these things are done”, Owodiong noted.