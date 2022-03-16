.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, politicians in Akwa Ibom state have been admonished to play by the rules and avoid making inciting utterances and hate speeches that could trigger chaos in the state.

A non-governmental organization, Peace Advocacy Group (PAG) gave the admonition while addressing newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

The national coordinator of the group, Aniekan James Unah said the admonition became necessary because of the importance of peace and applauded the Akwa Ibom government for the efforts it has put in place to ensure peace in the state for the last seven years.

He said, “It’s imperative to continue to sustain it in order to create enabling environment where entrepreneurs, investors and government can invest to enhance the living standards of our dear youths.

“The peace enjoyed in Akwa Ibom state today has created a conducive environment that makes the state a safe place to visit, live, and do business.

“Our people have found peace amongst themselves. Peace has seen us tap into our creative wells and our people are embracing the entrepreneurial culture, especially the youth. We must maintain this peace with every fibre of our beings.

“Anyone, who for selfish political purposes, wants to reverse this peace, must and should be rejected, anyone who aims to grab power through the instrument of violence must be stopped and rejected.”

The group enjoined politicians in Akwa Ibom state to use politics as a platform for building peace and strengthening cooperation across culture, religions, ethnicity and political alignment, adding that efforts towards strengthening democracy should focus more on the delivery of good governance in the polity and allow for people participation.

“Inclusive and people-centred leadership should be the focus of our state and local government in order to mainstream peace-building in the course governance”, the group said.

The group, however, applauded Governor Ufom Emmanuel for the choice of the Commissioner for lands and water resources, Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred candidate in the coming governorship election and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the mandate.