Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Embattled National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe was absent on Thursday evening as members of the CECPC led by Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello welcomed the National Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni back to the country.

Bello had stood in for Gov. Buni who had travelled to Dubai on medical leave.

Buni had returned on Wednesday night after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London over the crisis of leadership in the party.

The meeting, which took place at Yobe State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, had other CECPC members except for Sen. Akpanudoedehe, in attendance.

Gov. Bello had used the opportunity to brief Gov. Buni on developments in the party since he travelled.

Buni had earlier met the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu where he was briefed on the outcome of the forum’s meeting on Wednesday night.

The Bello team had reportedly met at the Niger state Governors Lodge within the same vicinity before proceeding to Yobe Lodge with other members of the committee.

In a brief media interface, Gov. Buni said; “Since I travelled, activities of the party have it stopped and Gov. Hello has some very well in running the affairs.

“We are now at the finishing line. Of course you know the Convention is at hand and we are putting our acts together to achieve our accomplishments”.

In the absence of Akpanudoedehe, Gov. Buni said it was a non-iy as the party scribe had earlier visited him.

“It is not a formal meeting and it does not matter whether the Secretary was here or not. The secretary was earlier in my house today”, he stated.

On his part, Gov. Bello said; “We have made a lot of progress towards the Convention and we adopted the zoning system and the decisions of the CECPC before Gov. Buni left”.

