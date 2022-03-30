Terver Akase

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State governorship aspirant on the platform Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Terver Akase has expressed sadness over Tuesday’s attack on communities in Guma, Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state by suspected armed herdsmen.

Mr. Akase who condemned the spate of unprovoked attacks in the state by the armed herders commiserated with families who lost loved ones in the separate incidents.

The aspirant in a statement by the Director Media, Terver Akase Governorship Campaign Organization, Mr. Nathaniel Nongu, issued Wednesday in Makurdi lamented the dastardly attacks that left scores dead and others missing, saying “the killing of innocent citizens in coordinated attacks on the state remains a source of great distress.”

He appealed to security agencies to “step up efforts at combating the sustained carnage and killing spree visited on communities in the State.”

He commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his firm stand against open grazing of animals and the invasion of Benue communities by the armed herders, saying that “the Governor has led from the front regarding the security situation in the state.”

He prayed God to console families whose relatives were killed in the mindless attacks and grant eternal rest to the departed.