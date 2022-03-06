By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Kingsley Oyong Akam is a lecturer in Theatre and Media Studies, University of Calabar. He is in the preproduction stage of his debut film, Too Sure to Lose about which he had a chat with VANGUARD:

What inspired you to produce the film, Too Sure to Lose?

Too Sure to Lose is an inspiration gotten from true life stories and experience from different victims involved in all forms of betting and gambling prevalent in our society today.

My inspiration is based on the concept of social realism which is one my area of interest in film, theatre and research as a panacea for values and need for citizens reorientation and value moulding for everyone to make a better society.

Could you elaborate on that, please?

Society will not develop or grow through whatever forms of gambling or betting. I have not heard or seen any of these persons who are addicted to gambling or betting living decent lives from money made through gambling. If you have seen any, let me know. The economy of a country will not grow through that way but through good policies and functional institutions or systems that create job opportunities for the citizens.

The betting or gambling business only favours the operators/owners of gambling houses and the government which licenses these betting houses. The film also interrogates whether the government is using the proceeds well or not. To me, the answer is no. It is not different from MMM. It is legalised Yahoo.

Who are those addicted to gambling?

The youths are the predominant gambling class. The wastefulness of time and resources by our youths occasioned by desperation and greed is too much. If you visit a betting house, you will be shocked by the calibre of persons you see there. Some get there as early as 8 a.m. and will be the last to leave at night.

But some of them win big money that helps them survive the harsh times?

Hardly do what they win make any real difference in their lives. Once their dream of winning Jackpots does not come through, they will start thinking of alternative means of getting rich quick such as stealing, kidnapping, ritual. The film portrays such societal ills.

You can see the alarming rate of armed robbery, kidnapping, yahoo and ritual killings today. The remote causes are bad governance and leadership. We celebrate criminals more than hard work. A lot of graduates are without jobs. There is nothing to encourage others to work or study hard.

There is also politics in the film as seen in the characters of Asuquo, Obun and his other friends. What were you trying to achieve in the film through such characters?

Yes, politics and corruption seem to overshadow everything we do today in this country. Our politicians and their aides are rich without university education and corruption is a daily activity. Mr. Asuquo in the film is known as the game changer who change any situation when it comes to politics but in corrupt ways. People like Asuquo have polluted the society. The youths have lost hope in the system. They now see education as a scam; hence they are ready to do anything to earn a living since the government is not ready to provide for her citizens.

The ripple effect of this is that once they start betting, they become addicted to it. In whatever you may be doing in life, addiction is a terrible experience. That is why a character in the film, Orok, says: ‘‘Greed, desperation and addiction are the worst dream destroyers.”

What does the film proffer as solution to the societal ill?

I have had discussions and encounters with youths and students who have indulged in betting with the hope of becoming rich in a twinkle of an eye, yet they hardly win any game. I have seen some who used their school fees, feeding money, house rent to bet because they are addicted to it. They no longer think about anything else but gambling, even in their dreams. The film educates the youths to avoid gambling, because gambling cannot provide solution to their problems.

The film also implores the government to help these youths who need jobs, skills and reassurance of a better future through education. They need reorientation. Our leaders also need reorientation.

Who are the casts in the film?

Some notable Nollywood stars like Patience Ozokwo, Obi Okoli, Eve Esin, Jude Chukwuka, Ibok Ekpenyong and others will feature in the film.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: