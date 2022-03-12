By Lawani Mikairu

Domestic airlines are currently groaning under acute scarcity of aviation fuel, popularly called Jet A1, with only few operators getting supplies from marketers.

This is just as the Chief Executive Officer of Cleanserve Energy, a major marketer of Jet A1, Mr Chris Ndulle, told Vanguard that the current price of crude oil in the international market and the raging Ukraine-Russia war have affected price and supply.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the price of Jet A1 has been oscillating between N580 and N600 per litre in the last few days, compared to the N450 it was previously sold.

An official of one of the domestic airlines, who does not want to be named, told Vanguard, yesterday, that “the price of jet A1 touched N600 yesterday, reason those who have been keeping quiet shouted.”

The high cost of aviation fuel, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of airline’s cost of operations, is one of the reasons advanced recently by airline operators for increasing the cost of tickets. The least ticket for an hour flight currently goes for N50,000.

A statement from Ibom Air on the current state of the scarcity, read: “We have encountered a situation today where aviation fuel is scarce and, therefore, unavailable at almost all our flight destinations. This has significantly impacted our flight schedule today and may do the same tomorrow.

“We sincerely apologize to all our passengers affected by the current situation. At this time, we have no indication when the issue will be resolved. However, we are working with our fellow airlines and fuel suppliers to find a solution.”

Arik Air also, yesterday, said: “Nigeria airlines are currently experiencing acute scarcity of Jet A1 and this situation is having serious impact on our operations.

“The commodity is not readily available across the country and where available goes for between N590 and N625 per litre.

“We are appealing to our esteemed customers to please bear with us as we engage the oil marketers and other stakeholders on ways of resolving the current jet fuel situation.”

Dana Air had also cried out about the crippling effect of the Jet A1 scarcity on their operations. The airline management said the “aviation fuel crisis is taking a new turn and has continued to have effect on our operations in the last few weeks.”

Crude oil price, Ukraine/Russia war affecting price, supply —Marketer

Speaking with Vanguard on the cause of the scarcity and current high price, Chief Executive Officer of Cleanserve Energy, Mr Chris Ndule, said the current price of crude oil in the international market had affected the prices of all petroleum products, aviation inclusive.

Ndule said: “It is not only aviation fuel price that has increased, other petroleum products prices have also increased.

‘’This is partly due to the current price of crude oil in the international market, which is going for between $110 and $125 per barrel.

“The raging war in Ukraine has affected international trade. For instance, I was to bring in some shipment of Jet A1. But my foreign partner decided we should hold on and watch the international shipping routes.”