By Gabriel Olawale

Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, has appealed to aggrieved persons and groups in the misunderstanding between Air Peace and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

Speaking during Independent Newspapers Awards 2021, themed; ‘Celebrating Trailblazers’, Onyema said that Air Peace was born out of peace and, in that respect, he won’t be used as an agent of destruction.

He said: “Let me make it clear that the Emir of Kano is my brother, as well as Isa Bayero. It’s on record that Isa Bayero was very instrumental in the setting up of Air Peace in Kano. So, I will not like to be used as an instrument that will destabilise this country.”

Onyema disclosed that what happened was just a misunderstanding. “I hereby call on everybody to keep his or her sword and let this thing end. I don’t want this issue to degenerate into an ethnic issue, so I am appealing to everybody to let’s move on.”

On the occasion, the Personality of the Year award went to Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Chairman of Moni Pulo Group, Mrs Seinyi Lulu-Briggs.

For the Governor of the Year, Babajide Sanwo-Olu won on infrastructure and Urban Renewal; Douye Diri won on Good Governance and Responsive Leadership; Ifeanyi Okowa won on Education and Road Infrastructure; Seyi Makinde won on Agriculture and Healthcare, while Dapo Abiodun won on Digital Economy.

Samuel Ortom won on Security; Mai Mala Buni won on Rural Development; Ahmadu Fintiri won on Fiscal Discipline; Willie Obiano won on Infrastructure Development, while Nasir El-Rufai won on Urban and Manpower Development.

The Minister of the Year award went to Godswill Akpabio and Rotimi Amaechi, while Lawmaker of the Year went to Senator Aliyu Wamakko and Ndudi Elumelu.

Speaking while receiving the award for his intervention in Infrastructure and Urban Renewal, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: “We are on a mission to ensure that Lagos is not only an infrastructure provider but a resilient city that is functional and moving. We will continue to be a source of hope to millions of Nigerians for a better country. We won’t relent in ensuring that the state is safe, secure and the largest economy in Africa. We will continue to do more.”

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was recognised for his hard work in maritime and rural infrastructure, appreciated Nigerians and President Buhari for the trust they had in him.

“Serving a great country like Nigeria is a privilege and am very happy for the opportunity given to me to serve in this present capacity and I hereby dedicate this award to Nigerians.”

Speaking on the rationale for the award, Managing Director of Independent Newspaper Limited, Steve Omanufeme said that the award focuses on people with exceptional performance in their chosen profession and walks of life.

“This year’s awards are also unique because, for the first time, we decided to honour some philanthropists making a difference in our society. These awards are just a token of our appreciation of your rich achievements and we fervently pray they motivate you to greater heights.”

