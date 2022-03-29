*President, NULGE, Akwa Ibom State Mrs. Anestina Iweh.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Tension is brewing in Akwa Ibom State as Local Government Council workers and Primary School teachers across the 31 local government areas of the state plan to protest and down tools over nonpayment of their outstanding entitlements, ranging from leave grants, salary and promotion arrears.

Leaders of both the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, and Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, who spoke separately to NDV, lamented state government’s insensitivity towards the plight of their members, over the years.

Govt reluctant to address our demands – Iweh, NULGE president

President, NULGE, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Comrade (Mrs.) Anestina Iweh, who disclosed that the union decided to protest government unwillingness to listen to them and address their demands, complained that government was yet to respond to the 21-day ultimatum the union issued recently through the relevant authorities.

“We have written to everybody, we have written to the Commissioner of Local Government, and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Governor, Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Chairman, LG Service Commission, but as I am talking to you, nobody has responded to that letter, not to talk of inviting us for discussion.

“That is why we are going to protest. We want to let the whole world know because we gave them 21 days ultimatum to meet our demands. And 21 days is enough for someone to call us and talk to us, but nobody is talking to us.

“Two local governments have not received 2018 leave grant, also 20 local governments have not received 2019 leave grant. Then the 31 local governments have not received the 2020 and 2021 leave grants and we are now in year 2022.

“As at 2014, about nine (9) local government councils (LGCs) are owed salary arrears till today. Ikot Ekpene Local Government for instance, is four and half months, Abak LGC, two and half months. The situation is very pathetic,” she said.

Communique

The communique NULGE issued on February 3, 2022, read in part: “The non-payment of leave grant which is a legitimate right of all staff of the local government is one issue that has been a recurring decimal in the system since 2014 till date, while the political office holders who served in the same local government between 2014 and 2021 continued to smile home with various packages.

“Congress wish to state categorically that prior to the inception of the current administration in 2015, the only arrears of leave grant was that of 2014, with the present trend of instalmental payment of leave grant to the LG workers, we are afraid this administration may leave office without clearing part of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 leave grants.

“The Congress frowns at the age-long practice in the local government where staff are promoted in a particular year (for example January 2020) only to enjoy their promotion benefits with effect from (April 2021) thereby, subjecting our members to a one year or more loss of their financial benefits.

“The local government workers are so saddened by the nonpayment of their promotion arrears since 2012,” the communique noted.

Strike is the only language they hear – Emenyi, NUT chair

Similarly, state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Edet Emenyi, said they must embark on industrial action if the ultimatum given government to pay serving primary school teachers their entitlement failed.

He noted that when the Commissioner Ministry of Labour tried, recently, to persuade the union not to embark on strike, but give government more time, they told him it was unfortunate that strike was the only language Nigeria government understands when it comes to union matters.

Among the areas of challenge of serving primary school teachers Emenyi identified were: non-refund of 7½ per cent Contributory Pension Scheme to primary schools teachers; non-payment of 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 leave grants to primary school teachers

Others are non-payment of promotion arrears for six years: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 to primary school teachers, and non-payment of one month minimum wage arrears to primary school teachers

Teachers unhappy – Akpanama, NUT scribe

Secretary NUT, Ikot Ekpene branch, Bassey Akpanama, chided the recent state governor’s directive during the State Executive Council meeting that primary school teachers should be paid one year leave grant.

“That is funny, it is grossly unacceptable by the union, no teacher is happy about it. It is not an achievement, because it is part of teachers’ salary that they deduct and keep so that at the end of the day it is paid back to the teachers, but government is making it public as if it has done anything for the teachers.

We are talking with them – Essien, Head of Service

However reacting, the State Head of Civil service, Elder Effiong Essien, who admitted that government has received the unions’ notice of protest, and strike simply asserted, “Yes they have served notice, and we are talking to them. We have very cordial and industrial relations with the unions, so we are talking”

