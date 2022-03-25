The University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) annual Pre-Ramadan Lecture will hold on Sunday at J.F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium (Main Auditorium), University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.



Themed, ‘Leadership Recruitment – The Missing Anchor in Our National Development,’ the 27th edition will feature Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide Shaykh AbdurRahman Ahmad, former Minister of Education Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Petroleum Economist/lecturer at the Department of Economic, Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Dr. Ahmed Adamu as guest speakers.



Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega will chair the event, while the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is the Chief Host.



UMA President Alhaji Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, said the lecture would address problems of political leadership recruitment in the country according to Islamic and western perspectives.

Salisu, who is Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, stated that UMA has gained national prominence because of its focus on issues of national importance, the quality and diversity of the speakers, and the general organisation of the programme.



The diversity of speakers, he said, brings different perspectives, enriches and deepens the conversation.



“Initiated about three decades ago, this year’s edition is the 27th in the series and the theme was carefully chosen in view of the generally acknowledged leadership challenge at all levels in the country. This has been identified as the major factor retarding the growth and development of the nation and undermining the full realisation of the potentials of the citizenry too,” Salisu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria