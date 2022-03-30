…as EDI Global builds capacity of professionals

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, has expressed confidence that the Institutionalizing Monitoring of Variety Adoption using Genotyping, IMAGE, project will address quality issues in the seed industry to boost farmers’ productivity.

This was stated by the Senior Technical Adviser to the Director General of National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, and the IMAGE Project Country Lead for Nigeria, Dr Folarin Okelola, during NASC’s ‘Pre-Survey Meeting cum Training for Partners of the IMAGE Project in Nigeria’ in collaboration with EDI Global UK.

Okelola said the IMAGE project training will last for one month, and after this the trainees will also train others, and all knowledge acquired will be used in deploying the new tool to trace varieties that is used by farmers which include four crops- cassava, maize, cowpea and rice.



He also mentioned participants were drawn from key institutions that are involved in the implementation of the IMAGE project in Nigeria, including the National Bureau of Statistics, National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, National Center for Genetics Resource Bio-technology, NACGRB, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, IITA, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, NAERLS, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU.

The IMAGE project is being conducted in three other countries of Tanzania Ethiopia and Nigeria, and added that the training has about 15 experts benefiting from it.

He said: “It is expected that when these officers are fully trained, they will be able to train more actors.

“We want to ensure that we build national capacity, so that both the projects we can conduct meaningful surveys that we impact the Nigerian agricultural and seed system in particular for the better.

“Donors are investing in agriculture. They’re investing in the development of new varieties. But where are the new varieties? Are they truly in the hands of farmers? If yes, what are the feedbacks that farmers can give to improve those varieties?

“These are some of the things that you know the project will help Nigeria to achieve and by the end of the five years when we will be completing this project we will be having very accurate and relevant, verifiable data released varieties that are in the hands of the farmers

“So we can say categorically that this material is what farmers are using most, this is the most popular this is what the farmers like and for what. So those are the things that we intend to achieve through the project Institutionalizing Monitoring of Crop Variety Adoption Using Genotyping.

“All these are things that you know, the IMAGE project will help us to do and at the end of the project, we can address quality issues with facts and evidence that we have drawn from the IMAGE project.

“We are doing this project with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and we have centralized function that is headed by Context Global Development based in the United States and they will also be part of this training virtually today.

“One of what we will be achieving also through this training is also to answer that question of farmers about quality.

“So we can identify where challenges of quality are in the seed industry. We will be able to trace and track the bottlenecks where we need to improve on, where we need to correct including the distribution channel. ”

He said the training is not a one off thing, “Very soon we also be going into the field will bring enumerators, supervisors and also trained them on the knowledge that we are gathering here. We are going to do this year and next year and in 2024. So it is a continuous exercise for us.

“Like I said is the training of trainers and this training we are going to use the capacity the garner in these two weeks data to build additional capacity of experts in Nigeria.”

According to him (Okelola), the training will bring about sanity in the seed sector, also in research, because it will inform research to encourage them on what further development they need to do on what they have released in the past or what they developed in the past.

“It will also encourage investors to do more because the investor will also know okay, I have spent so much money on this variety, this variety is doing well, and people need improvement and this is where we want to improve and they can also finance future investment into those areas”, he added.

One of the Country Leads of the IMAGE project from Tanzania, Munguatosha Ngomuo, said, “We are also implementing this project in Tanzania, and other countries include Nigeria and Ethiopia.

“We are grateful that Nigeria took the lead, and we are making sure that we are initiating the training of partners as well as the data collection and data collectors. So we are representing Tanzania here to learn from Nigeria first before we go back to our country.

“We have several challenges, but the main challenge is the issue of seed distribution and availability to the farmers. Many crop varieties that are officially released but these varieties are not in the farmers’ fields.

“From our own end of course, we have been able to get the best practices to assist our farmers and we came up with this project to make sure that the farmers are getting the right planting material in the right places.

“When we learn exactly the adoption matrix and being able to know where the varieties fit in which area, of course, we hope that we solve the farmers’ problems of seed availability and distribution.”

Also speaking on the essence of the training, one of the Session Leads from EDI Global, UK, Dan Dunter, explained that, “We are basically taking everyone through the journey of a data collection project. So when you are collecting data you need to configure the questionnaires, you need to also collect the data, clean the data, and process it and then analyze and write the report.

“So basically, we are taking it step by step approach through all of those activities, and taking time for all our trainees to upscale and learn new areas because they are all researchers, they all have experience really good experience. So we are just here to support them in learning some new skills.”

Dunter also added that the new approach to data collection is with use of Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing, CAPI, which eliminates the use of pen and paper, but now use tablets and software on the tablets.

“So we will train the staff in learning how to configure and programme questionnaires, and then how to go off and implement the data collection using the CAPI.

“The software enables more sophisticated and more robust data collection and it is one of our missions at EDI Global is to support the quality of the collection of high quality data., and why is high quality data important is because, you know good data means good analysis means good decision making means good policy”, he said.

Meanwhile, a Professor of Agricultural Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Prof Adebayor Akinola, said, “OAU is in collaboration with NASC in trying to really capture the adoption of improved varieties in Nigeria, and we are the group from OAU handling this.

“In this training, we are learning pre-survey, how we carry out the survey, how we go about data analysis, or now we come about good report. It is something that we have been doing over time but we are training here to go out to train people again. So this is a way of institutionalizing the importance in the project in Nigerian society. The bottom line is this and why this project is very important.”

Also the Assistant Director of Scientific, National Center for Genetic Resources Biotechnology, Olabisi Olajire, explained that, “It will not just be based on the results they get from what farmers say they are planting. This will be as a result of the DNA of those materials that will be extracted and the actual identity of those materials will be shown through the technique of genotyping.

“My organization not only registered this material, but before registration, we play a role to be sure that any new materials that will be released to the farmers are actually what they say it is that they are improved in terms of yield, quality and all that nutritional values.”

While speaking on the training on the IMAGE project , an Agric Engineer and GIS Analyst from National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Engr Abdul Wahab Adebowale, said, “Our role as par this IMAGE project under National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, part of what we do at the institute level is to collect, collate, and disseminate the proven technology to the farmers.”

A senior officer from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Bishop Hyoma, explained that as custodian of data production in Nigeria, NBS deemed it fit to collaborate with NASC to ensure success of the IMAGE project in Nigeria.

“So agriculture is a key that is data on agriculture is one of the Statistician-General’s priorities, and we are going to work hand in hand with the National Seed Council for this laudable project”, Hyoma said.