…to engage 600 farmers in Imo

…with 15,000 birds, 196 goats, and 108 pigs capacity

…Farm Estate indicates President Buhari’s drive to diversify economy-Ikonne

…benefiting farmers express joy, hail FG

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJ

THE National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, weekend, commissioned 30 years moribund Achara-Ubo Emekuku Integrated Farm Estate in Imo State, and to engage 800 farmers.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said, the farm is in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, on 35 hectares with a capacity of six poultry houses with 18 pens containing about 15,000 birds, three goat houses with 196 goats, and three piggeries containing 108 pigs including three solar-powered boreholes, access roads, drainage and solar-powered street lights.

Ikonne also made it known the project is a mandate given to NALDA by President Muhammadu Buhari, with the vision and passion for the creation of jobs for youth and women in boosting food and nutrition security.

Meanwhile, he explained that the farm will provide 600 direct employments for farmers in poultry, piggery and goat rearing, while 200 additional farmers will be engaged in processing, packaging and export.

He said: “Achara-Ubo farm is expected to take in 600 farmers, the processing and packaging section will soon start, which will take in additional 200 people and the crop section will soon start because we have provided the tractors.

“This farm will be a centre that will train farmers within and outside Imo State and the 200 beneficiaries have been trained and empowered with knowledge and they are the first set of people to benefit from this project and as they pass out in the next six months, they will start their own farming activities and another set of people will come.

“The activation of this farm is one of the ways to demonstrate the passion of President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of agriculture.

“This farm was abandoned for 30 solid years and NALDA took over and developed it, the farm is purely the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari to reactivate and reform farm estate across the country because the President believes that going back to the land is the only way our economy can be sustained and our youth will be gainfully employed to achieve food security and we are very hopeful that the farm will be very productive and that the farmers will begin to earn income.

“The direct engagement is about 600 farmers into the poultry, piggery and goat sections and an additional 200 farmers into the processing, packaging and export because we have a processing plant here that is coming up.”

According to him, about 1,000 farmers will be engaged in the area of animal husbandry, processing and packaging within the first year, and added that, “The good thing is that this place would become a training ground for the youths in Imo State as they pass through one year here and they will be established.

“And we are partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria to give them support, a grant that they will use to establish their own farms, so for the first one year they will be here, they will get the technical knowledge they will know how to rear their own animals and then the central bank grant comes in to support their projects.

“The grant is across the country and we are looking at N3 million per farmer and it is a revolving loan as they are productive, so with that you will see that the number of the unemployed will reduce in the state and across the country.”

On sustainability of the farm, the NALDA boss made it known that the project will be handed over to the community to take its ownership for proper management.

He also tasked that the beneficiaries to take the project seriously as they graduate, and assured them of soft support facility from the CBN, which will enable them start their own business.

Meanwhile, he appreciated the enabling environment given to NALDA to reactivate the moribund farm, describing the support as encouraging, which farmers including women and youth should “go to back to farm because that is only way we stay safe in the near future, create jobs and provide food security.”

However, he (Ikonne) disclosed that Buhari has approved the establishment of three cassava processing plants in Imo State, and the facilities would take in 1, 000 women in 2022 farming season in order to commence garri production including feed for livestock.

In a related development, he disclosed that Buhari has also approved rehabilitation of Songhai Farm, which young people will be massively engaged in the farm.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, during commission of the Integrated farm promised local security for the farm, and expressed optimism that huge number of beneficiaries would be trained sustainable animal husbandry.

“The partnership with NALDA is to enable the federal government to bring more equipment to enable off takers to take our products to the appropriate market and thereby making us earn more income and increase our internally generated revenue.

“I want to thank NALDA for the wonderful work they are doing”, he added.

Also speaking was the Project Coordinator, Emeka Ugwunali, said the community would benefit enormously from the project and add value to the lives of beneficiaries.

The benefiting farmers also hailed effort of the Buhari-led administration through NALDA by reviving the over 30 years moribund farm, and the privilege given to them to be first beneficiaries of the farm.

The Head of the Goat Rearing Department in the farm, Agba Kingsley, who was a block molder now a farmer, said, “Government is doing well by establishing the farm and the business is profitable, so if Nigerian youth have interest in farming, the outcome will be profitable for them, they should join us.”

Another beneficiary at the poultry section, Nnadi Chioma Sylvia, said, “The farm has helped my family and being part of this is a great opportunity and when people see me now, it is obvious they will know that I am benefiting and I have engaged 10 people.”