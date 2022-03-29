Middle with the DTHA Nomination form is Onoriode Agofure, Deputy Leader, Ughelli North council area, immediate left – the DG, Onoriode Agofure Campaign Organisation, Mr. Francis Onobruchere, immediate right is Deputy DG, Bright Ajamagra and others after the purchase of the nomination form at the PDP State Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State

The Delta State House of Assembly hopeful, Onoriode Agofure, yesterday, purchased the House of Assembly Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, reassuring Ughelli North constituency ll of dividends of democracy and massive development of elected.

Agofure who stated this at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Asaba, Delta State after purchasing forms, said he would no doubt use his office to attract meaningful development to North constituency II.

While appealing to all units, wards and local government delegates to be conscious while voting a right choice of candidate, Agofure said any attempt to choose a wrong person that the people will suffer for it in the next four years, pointing out that voting wisely will attract development to the area.

Agofure said if voted to represent Ughelli North constituency ll, he will consolidate on the achievements recorded by the past and present representatives, adding that his desire to go to the House of Assembly is to bring dividends of democracy to Ughelli North constituency ll.

Agofure further said: “I have taken a step further in the purchase of interest and nomination form to contest the Ughelli North constituency II state House of Assembly to represent the people of Ughelli North under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I am into the race to win and I can assure you that of all the aspirants for the Ughelli North constituency II, am most qualified to represent the constituency and also to ensure that I give equal representation for the overall development of the area if elected.as member, Delta State House of Assembly.

“The journey to the hallowed chamber of Delta State House of Assembly begins as I have purchased my nomination form and I know with God on our side, we shall make it. As two-time councillor, I have had a lot of experience to represent my people, and my works are there to speak for me.

“As two-time councillor, l have in the past years embarked on rehabilitation and commissioning of Agbarho entrance, market road, renovation of public schools at Oguname, Ohrerhe and Orhokpokpo communities, provision of food and relief materials during the COVID-19 pandemic to constituents.

“Provision of water borehole at Ohrerhe community, rehabilitation and contribution to Ohrerhe and Oguname community town halls, furnished with industrial fans, tables and chairs. Provision of cash grant to small scale traders at Orhokpokpo, Uvwiamughe and Ohrerhe communities and others too numerous to mention.

“It is my desire to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the past and present members of the Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli North constituency II as well as to take Ughelli North constituency II to the pathway of growth, infrastructure and human capital development.

“I want to appeal to all the delegates for their massive votes, supports and prayers to succeed as PDP candidate during the May primaries of the party, so we can all smile at the end of the primary and the main election, so let us be wise as we all queue behind Agofure as the choice of the people.”