A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some persons to cause violence and chaos in the South-West and other parts of the country with the ultimate objective of truncating the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

YAF alleged that some disgruntled persons in the South-West and their allies in other parts of the country and outside, have been engaging in “clandestine activities” aimed at causing violence and sparking off killings, arson and mayhem that would undermine the electoral process and ultimately truncate next year’s elections throughout the country.

YAF National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, made these allegations at a press conference in Lagos.

According to the Forum, the ultimate objective of the alleged planned nationwide violence “is to exploit the situation to surreptitiously realise their selfish political ambition in 2023.

“Their evil calculation, YAF has learnt, is to take control of the country’s political space and the electoral processes, which they believe they are being denied now by the incumbent administration,” YAF further alleged,

The Forum also claimed that those behind these plans for violence have a more sinister objective of causing chaos and mayhem across the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters, particularly aggrieved politicians.

“These personalities and the other masterminds of these violent plans are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to fast track the collapse of governments at both the state and federal levels to enable them to execute their evil plans for the country,” it added.

But while YAF warned “those disgruntled persons behind this plot, we are also appealing to ASUU and NANS not to allow themselves to be used. Rather, they should endeavour to resolve the current disagreement with the Federal Government peacefully and responsibly, without any ulterior motive or external push by disgruntled elements.

“As noted earlier, for now, the hoodlums hired by these disgruntled personalities will continue to perpetrate skeletal arson and destruction until after the APC convention when they’ll launch their major onslaught on Nigerians and the government.”

YAF, however, also warned the planners of the nationwide violence and chaos to caution themselves and shelve their evil plans in the interest of the country, adding, “If they refuse to take this our modest advice to desist from their devilish plans and activities, YAF will expose them by revealing their identities, and they should be prepared to face sanctions and consequences.”

The Forum advised Yoruba and Nigerian youths to maintain peace and eschew violence, urging the people of the South-West and Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived by anyone to engage in violence.

YAF, therefore, advised the Federal Government and the state governors to ensure the deployment of an adequate number of security agents throughout Yorubaland as well as the entire country to tighten security and forestall any plan by any group or individuals to instigate violence and cause chaos before and during the 2023 elections.