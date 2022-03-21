.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unknown gunmen last Saturday night set ablaze a vehicle belonging to a local vigilante group in the Nwangele local government area of Imo state and in a separate attack killed a man identified as Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, a horticulturist, from Amaegbu in Nkwerre local government area of Imo.

The attack happened in Umuonuna, Umuokpara in Abba in Nwangele LGA in the state, at about 11:45 PM.

An eyewitness said the Vigilante vehicle was attacked when they were on security patrol within the community but the members of the group escaped from the attack.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums continued their rampage to the Amaegbu community in Nkwerre local government area of Imo state, killing a man identified as Mr Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, a horticulturist, from Umulolo in Amaegbu.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that “The gun firing from the hoodlums started from a small market called Nweke, in Nkwerre local government. Where some people were gathered around a meat seller.

“All of a sudden, they started running away when the hoodlums started shooting from all directions but unfortunately, stray bullets hit some of them as they were scampering for safety.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abttam, was yet to react to the attacks.

Vanguard News Nigeria