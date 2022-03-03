By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Again, a tax collector and three others have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be loyalists of the late Terwase Akwaza alias Gana at Imande Kundi village, Mbache Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State

The incident is coming just four days after a similar attack by armed men in a nearby community in the same Council Ward claimed the lives of a traditional ruler and eight mourners.

A source in the area told Vanguard that the armed men stormed the community on Wednesday at about 3pm and started shooting sporadically.

“Four persons were killed in the attack and some others persons sustained injuries. As we speak people are fleeing the community. The gunmen are suspected to be men of late Gana.

“This happened in the same Mbacher Council Ward where they killed a traditional ruler and eight other persons at a burial ceremony few days ago,” he said.

Confirming the development , the Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Mr. Alfred Atera said that the incident had been reported to the Police Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in the town.

Atera said, “It is true that some bandits this afternoon between 2:30 and 3:00 pm attacked the same area where they killed some mourners on Saturday, this time they killed four persons.

“One of the people they killed is a tax collector and I have reported the case to the Area Commander and the DPO in charge of Katsina Ala.”

Efforts to reach the State Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.

