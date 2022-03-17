.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A yet to be identified member of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in Oyo State, was allegedly shot by a Policeman on stop and search routine at a new garage in Oluyole Local Government area of the state, yesterday.

It will be recalled that a student of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Samuel Akinsuyi, was allegedly shot by a police officer, weekend, on Eruwa-Ibadan road.

The state Police Command through its spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, later confirmed the arrest of four of its men who were involved in the alleged shooting.

However, the corps member who was on a weekly Community Development Service, CDS, was said to be driving in a white colour saloon car when the incident happened.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was stopped for routine security checks by the police officers on duty, adding that an altercation ensued between the victim and one of the officers which eventually resulted in the shooting.

The incident led to the protest and caused gridlock on the ever-busy road.

An NYSC top management staff in Ibadan, who did not want his name in print, confirmed the incident to our Correspondent, saying a senior officer of NYSC and the Chairman of the Local Government is currently in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police but declined further comments.

When contacted on phone, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Osifeso said: “You would be updated, please.”

Also when contacted, the Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, in South West, Olatunji Adegboye said he was yet to receive a proper brief on the incident.

“I heard that a corps member was shot by the police at Challenge area. Some of our guys were there but I have not got his identity.” He said.

