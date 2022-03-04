As Gov Zulum, ex-Gov Shettima share food, cash to 60,803 returnees in Gamboru Ngala

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MORE than 21 years after their means of livelihood and communities were destroyed forcing them to find shelter in temporary abodes, internally displaced persons in Gamboru Ngala in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State have a strong message to the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum: they are fed up with challenges of living in make-shift camps for many years.

The message appears to have struck the daring and people-oriented governor, who braved all the odds to travel to Gamboru Ngala, which is a border town with Cameroun and about 134 kilometres from Maiduguri, to feel the plight of the internally-displaced persons there and to share food and some money with them.

Being the border town between Nigeria and Cameroun, the residents have become regular victims of Boko Haram terrorists, who take turns to attack and kidnap at will and forcing the natives out of their homes or comfort areas to IDPs camps. Last week, Governor Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Shettima, who represents Borno Central, where Ngala falls under, were in the town to meet with the natives, some of who are now quartered in several camps. They spent three days with the people, with many of the natives returning to their native homes and reuniting with their families and loved ones.

The governor and his predecessor took time off to listen to the jeremiads of the natives, shared food, clothings and cash to the stranded persons, numbering up to 60,813 who are sheltered in camps and those who have been resettled in their respective communities.

The two prominent Borno State politicians, who travelled by road, not minding the security challenges, first stopped at Gamboru and shared food and non-food items to 55,253 persons from Gamboru and Ngala towns. The beneficiaries comprised 39,903 women who got N5,000 cash and a wrapper each; and 15,350 men, some of them husbands to the women, and got 25 kilogrammes of rice and 25 kilogrammes of maize each.

On the second day, another 5,560 IDPs recently resettled in Wulgo town also in Ngala LGA were supported. Among them, 3,360 females received N5,000 cash and a wrapper while 2,200 men got 25kg of rice and 25kg of maize each. Zulum and Shettima travelled with the member of House of Representatives representing Ngala, Bama, Kala-Balge Federal Constituency, Dr. Zainab Gimba; commissioners for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, RRR, Mustapha Gubio; agriculture, Bukar Talba; and poverty alleviation, Nuhu Clark; a number of humanitarian workers, officials and some APC chieftains.

READ ALSO: NEMA provides relief items to thousands of IDPs after Muna campfire incident

On the third day of the humanitarian visit to Gamboru, Zulum ordered the construction of new barracks for the Nigeria Customs and Immigration Services, whose structures were razed by Boko Haram insurgents. The governor also directed the construction of a shopping complex to enhance trade there. He similarly directed the reconstruction of some buildings at the Nigerian Arabic Village in Ngala town, owned by the Federal Government.

In spite of the governor’s generous display of benevolence, thousands of inmates of IDP resettlement camps there expressed dismay over their stay for many years and pleaded with the governor to allow them to go home and begin to fend for themselves in an open society rather than being confined to one place in the camps.

Aisha Bukar, Ali Mustapha and Mohammed Tujjani who had lived in camps as IDPs for more than five years lamented that life in IDPs camp was frustrating and appealed to the State Government to allow them to vacate and pick up the pieces in the society. “We have been in the camp for over five years; everything we need is not forthcoming as we only depend on humanitarian assistance from government or development partners. If we are allowed to vacate, we will have the opportunity to start a new life and fend for ourselves and our children,” the embattled displaced persons told journalists on the entourage of the governor.

Zulum and Shettima were received on arrival by some key stakeholders of Ngala LGA comprising the member of the State Assembly representing Ngala, Bukar Mustapha Dalhatu, Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Abacha Umar Ngala, Special Adviser on RRR, AbdulRahman AbdulKarim, and Special Adviser on Events and Hospitality, Bintu Sheriff.