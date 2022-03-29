By Sola Ebiseni

LAST WEEK, we threw our hats into the ring on the debate of what the vexed Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act portends for Nigeria and its perpetually nascent democracy. We sided with President Muhammadu Buhari and others on a non-partisan basis who reasoned that the section is an unnecessary clog in the wheel of the nation’s politics.

To us, the National Assembly has no altruistic or justifiable reason for section 84 (12) which provides that: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

Though we disagreed with the premise of the judgement of the Federal High Court Umuahia which set aside the section on the grounds that the Constitution has covered the field where it provides for resignation of public officers not less than 30 days before the holding of the election in which he or she intends to contest.

We called in aid the decision of the Court of Appeal in Oni v Fayemi (2019) LPELR-466 CA which after reviewing the relevant sections of the Constitution held interalia: “The cumulative interpretation of Section 182(1)(g) and Section 318(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), is to the effect that the term public officer should only relate to the holder of offices/reflected in Section 318 being employees whose appointments enjoy statutory flavour…..Hence, even though a civil servant is a public servant, it is not every public servant that is a civil servant”.

Notwithstanding, we concurred with the view that there is nothing wrong with the law as it stood before the vexed amendment where elected politicians enjoy automatic tickets as delegates to party congresses and conventions while the appointed ones struggle to be so elected. There is, therefore, no mischief intended to be cured by the rather anachronistic Section 84(12).

The interplay of political forces and fratricidal wars between party gladiators, be it in a democracy, revolutionary organisations, high commands of a military government or even in civil society organisations including labour and students organisations, will remain an intriguing part of politics, Nigeria not excluded.

It is thus a childish illusion that anyone would imagine that such inalienable attributes of organisational control could be annulled by legislation. The APC, over the weekend, has just put its convention to rest and like the PDP before it adopted consensus after intense horse-trading.

Predictably, the Presidency (euphemism for President Buhari and his CPC preference), the governors and to a negligible extent, a few ministers played the dominant roles in the bargain. The National Assembly members can only play any meaningful role if they congregate as a unit but in a game for the control of the party machinery, they must each return to their states or constituencies at the mercy of party overlords mostly typified in the governors.

The choice of Senator Abdulahi Adamu, former two-term governor of Nasarawa State, as National Chairman by President Buhari was not queried and yet not-farfetched. More than any other politician in the country, Adamu has been the chief defendant of the policies, most of them retrogressive, anti-federal justice, of the Buhari administration. Others in the 76-member National Executive Committee were largely determined by the governors guided by the advertised need to: protect the interest of the legacy parties that formed APC; respect the desire of members and leaders for unity, a sense of belonging and party cohesion; have a solid and vibrant National Working Committee, NWC, which can help Senator Abdullahi Adamu who age may slow down; building a bridge between current governors/leaders and latter ones at the party level from 2023; and winning the 2023 polls, beginning with getting it right with the right party structure.

The expunging from the list of some eminent personalities who have been touted as frontline runners for certain powerful positions is an eloquent testimony to the burgeoning gubernatorial invincibility in Nigerian politics. You dare it at your political peril. Yet those who lost out should take solace in the fact that no one is powerful ad infinitum. On a personal note, I share in the victories of my friend, Iyiola Omisore and my brother and learned colleague, Isaac Kekemeke.

It is the least they deserve for their commitments in politics spanning over three decades. They have paid their dues and by their learning and experiences in several capacities, have become gurus through accumulated knowledge that will humble any greenhorn no matter the knowledge garnered as a technocrat, whatever that means in actual terms.

It is only in Nigeria, particularly now in the South-West, that politicians would rather malign their colleagues with requisite education, experience and knowledge in preference for unknown new entrants only on comparative pockets depths or sometimes ill-defined notions of being technocrats. Experiences have painfully proved otherwise. The list has also thrown up several other issues which are no doubt germane.

Many have reasoned, and truly so, that most of the faces were in fact alumni of the PDP which to all intents and purposes seem to confirm the insinuations that the two dominant parties are only two sides of the same coin in ideological and programmatic contents. The only difference is that while the PDP remains the truly Nigerian national party, with all zones and nationalities, having inclusive sense of belonging, the APC still leaves so much room for several groups to complain of marginalisation.

One of the leaders of the Middle Belt Forum, checking the lists of both parties, lamented that the APC has proven to be a party most unfriendly to the ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt region which straddle the three zones of the North and (put together) constitute more than 60 per cent of the population of Northern Nigeria. According to him, unlike the PDP which balanced the prominent positions of the National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North) respectively between Iyorchia Ayu and Umar Damagum in terms of nationalities and religions, the combination of Senator Abdulahi Adamu and Senator Abubakar Kyari as National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North) and even the National Vice Chairmen of the Northern zones, particularly that of the North Central, shows how insensitive the APC is to the ethnic and religious sensibilities of the various nationalities of Northern Nigeria.

According to him, Abdullahi Adamu is originally of the Affo nationality in Agwada Development Area of Keffi LGA but his religious ideology has always pitched him as a willing tool and hatchet-man against the interests of the Middle Belt nationalities.

He reminded us of the several incendiary statements of Adamu on the anti-open grazing laws and his insistence on cattle grazing routes, even if the Federal Government had to deploy its might against recalcitrant state governors. These views he holds tenaciously without much thoughts for the security of the agrarian folks.

The conclusion of its National Convention has equally healed APC of the headache of the location of its presidential candidate. Not only has the party never been pretentious about the fact that its ticket is reserved for the South, its gladiators in words and actions have demonstrated faith with that resolution.

The PDP which would have hit the ground running, taking advantage of a head start after more peacefully putting its structures in place all over the country with its National Convention held since October last year, is still needlessly bogged down by the politics of zoning its presidential ticket.

The PDP which showed the APC the way by picking its National Chairman from the North, which by the inexorably emerging political culture signals that its presidential candidate would come from the opposite geographical side of the country, is enmeshed in the scheming of some of its gladiators which ends portends danger for the party and the polity. The party has half-heartedly set up a Zoning Committee to determine what the whole nation knows because neither the NWC nor NEC could simply sight in the direction of nobility.

The statement credited to the National Chairman, Professor Iyorchia Ayu, that he would resign his position should a Northerner presidential candidate emerge is a pathetic vote of no confidence in the consensual modus operandi that brought him to office. Truth be told: if the former Senate president had emerged through the tough setting of the former Social Democratic Party under which he was elected senator, he would not have dared toyed with the mandate of the party members.

Even on the part of the contestants, time like this is when true statesmen are made. President Goodluck Jonathan is such statesman, who long before elections has always admonished Nigerians that his re-election was not worth the blood of any citizen.

True to his words, when election was still inconclusive and opportunity presented itself for beneficial stalemate, Jonathan conceded victory, called and congratulated Buhari his victorious opponent.

The rest, as they say, is now history. After dithering for so long, gentleman Peter Obi has declared for the presidency. Those who may not know or out of sheer cynicism ignore his other qualities, would at least remember the unqualified value he added to the Atiku ticket as the presidential running mate in 2019.

Those who have been agitated about the silly notion of lack of presidential material among the Ndigbo, here comes one. I can imagine how hot the Afenifere meeting this Tuesday will be between members who insist that the zoning should be between the North and South and the other group led by the ever-combative 94-year- old Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, which insists it is the turn of the Ndigbo by equity.

I was about concluding this piece Sunday night when my phone beeped to announce Governor Wike’s declaration in Benue State. I knew that the Tiv cap the maverick Ikwerre politician have suddenly fallen in love with for about one year now was leading somewhere. Here then we are. Nigeria, we hail thee.

Ebiseni is Secretary General, Afenifere.