Nhyira Anim

Nhyira Afrakoma Anim is the Chief Executive Officer of SlimRight, a brand that is into weight-loss products, beauty and health. According to her, her brand has made many African women achieve the confidence they desired through her products and healthy living.

In a chat with Potpourri the woman had to explain why most women seek to be slim instead of the thick body of an average African woman. And when asked if African men prefer slim women to thick women, the SlimRight Chief Executive bared her mind.

“I believe every man has what he likes, and some prefer slim figures, others prefer thick women. Some people have this mentality that a slim figure is the best but on my side I believe every figure is beautiful. So, let’s stop comparing women’s bodies and just love them instead,” she said, stating her own idea of what beauty means.

“Beauty for me is when a woman feels very good in her own skin. Beauty is when a woman feels confident, beauty is when a woman loves herself unconditionally.

There are several ways to sustain beauty. For example, pouring into yourself, making sure that what you feed into your body is good for your body, taking care of yourself, and giving yourself a lot of love, goes a long way,” she added.

Nhyira Afrakoma Anim is Ghanaian but her presence is better felt on Instagram where she has a community of followers.