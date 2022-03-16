By Juliet Umeh

Data center service provider, Africa Data Centres has called for in-country hosting of cloud services across Africa.

The data centre provider which boasts of the continent’s first network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data center facilities said the benefits of In-House cloud services include optimal service performance, improved network, data localisation, payment in local currency, in-country support and proximity to data.

Chief Technology Officer of Africa Data Centres, Dr. Krish Ranganath, at a Webinar with the theme: Bringing you to the Future: The Journey Towards a Cloud Lifestyle, organised by CWG in partnership with Africa Data Centres and Zadara, said that many companies worry about losing control over their data when it moves to the cloud, but with data stored at a local cloud data center, it is protected.

He added that localisation of data must be a priority when considering the adoption of cloud computing, as scalable cloud computing resources located within the region means that companies can take advantage of the cloud without the drawbacks of moving workloads to data centers that are farther away.

He also said that Nigeria and other African countries need to start trusting businesses grown locally, adding that such a gesture, will provide numerous employment opportunities for the young talents and improve the economy.

He said: “If your cloud provider is close by, you can even visit the cloud data center. Taking a tour will allow you to see what security resources are in place and to better understand the people and processes that exist to keep your cloud workloads secure and running smoothly,” he added.