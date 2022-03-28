Akinwumi Adesina

… describes him as man of impeccable integrity

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has described the late Prof. Adebiyi Gregory Daramola as a man of impeccable integrity.

Prof. Daramola who served as sixth Substantive Vice Chancellor of FUTA between May 2012 and May 2017 died on Friday March 25, 2022 in the course of an illness at the age of 64.



Adesina, who described the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA, as ‘a twin brother’ said he was a resolute defender of truth, a brilliant academic and a great citizen of Nigeria .

In an emotional tribute titled “Professor Biyi Daramola: A classmate, friend, and twin brother”, Adesina said “Dear Biyi.

“We spoke last week. We prayed together. Recognizing the seriousness of the storm, we still believed that you would make it through.

This is not how we planned it. We (you, Dara Akala, Niyi Odunlami and I) planned to come to church to celebrate your recovery.

You were courageous.

You were full of faith.

Even in the face of a very challenging health situation, you never lost your voice, your positive attitude, your concern about Nigeria and how to make it better.

You never lost an opportunity to even remember our birthdays; selflessly, always thinking of others.

Your brilliant mind was as sharp as ever. There was never any subject or issue you could not engage in and discuss. Your brilliance was clear to all ever since we were together at Ibadan Polytechnic, and also together as classmates at the University of Ife.

You were our pride when you got elected as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

You contributed greatly to making FUTA what it is today, with your usual honesty, penchant for professionalism, uncompromising integrity, doggedness, vision, passion, and drive for excellence.

I am at a complete loss of what to say now to your dear wife and your loving and caring children, who helped and prayed as you weathered this storm.

I will reserve my main tribute until your funeral date.

For now, as I am in the midst of our classmates and college mates, I want to say that my heart bleeds. It is like a mirage. We have lost a wonderful friend and colleague.

I lost a wonderful and cherished classmate, friend, and a very dear twin brother.

So long, Biyi. Your life and how you lived with impeccable integrity, and Godly faith, will always remain an inspiration.

You left a legacy of truth, godliness, kindness, generosity and care for all your friends.

I love you, Say B, but God loves you most.

Sleep well, my very dear classmate, friend and twin brother, Say B.

With much love,Akin Adesina