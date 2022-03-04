The Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, and Properties, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking today visited the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland. Oba (Senator) Olalekan Ishola Balogun,

The real estate mogul visited the new Oba in his palace to felicitate with him on his installation as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

It will be recalled that the Oyo State Government appointed Senator Olalekan Ishola Balogun on the 14th of February and was made the new Olubadan of Ibadanland after due consultations.

The ancient city, which hosts several Adron Homes estates, has been a comfortable homecoming for Aare Emmanuelking, hence the need to identify with the people of Ibadan and the new monarch.

The Aare Apesinola of Ibadanland and his entourage of directors of the real estate company identified with the new king, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Olalekan Ishola Balogun and wished him a long reign on the throne of his forefather.

The throne of the Olubadan became vacant after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji who joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022, hence the emergence of the new king who has been crowned as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Aare Emmanuelking while addressing the gathering thanked the monarch and the people of Ibadan for having the real estate company and providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the city.

The real estate mogul said, “on behalf of our company management and staff I wish the newly installed Olubadan a successful reign, blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”